Tyler Paquette claims Big Ten 2nd Star of the Week for Penn State men's hockey

A Penn Stater earned yet another weekly honor from the Big Ten.

Sophomore forward Tyler Paquette became the fifth different Nittany Lion to earn one of the conference’s stars of the week, gathering the second star on Wednesday.

Paquette led the Big Ten in goals over the weekend, scoring three in two games in Penn State’s sweep of St. Thomas.

The sophomore’s five goals on the year is good enough for third on the team, behind junior forwards Connor MacEachern and Kevin Wall.

The blue and white takes on Michigan State in a pair of home games on Friday and Saturday.

