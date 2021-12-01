You are the owner of this article.
featured

Tyler Paquette claims Big Ten 2nd Star of the Week for Penn State men's hockey

Tyler Paquette (23) maneuvers puck toward goal in game against Niagara

Penn State men's hockey forward Tyler Paquette (23) maneuvers the puck down the ice toward the goal net at the team's game against Niagara on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated Niagara 4-0.

 Jeremiah Hassel

A Penn Stater earned yet another weekly honor from the Big Ten.

Sophomore forward Tyler Paquette became the fifth different Nittany Lion to earn one of the conference’s stars of the week, gathering the second star on Wednesday.

Paquette led the Big Ten in goals over the weekend, scoring three in two games in Penn State’s sweep of St. Thomas.

The sophomore’s five goals on the year is good enough for third on the team, behind junior forwards Connor MacEachern and Kevin Wall.

The blue and white takes on Michigan State in a pair of home games on Friday and Saturday.

