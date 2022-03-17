Though Penn State’s 17-20-1 season record isn’t anything special by the numbers, there’s much more to a rocky year for the Nittany Lions than meets the eye.

It’s fair to say Guy Gadowsky’s squad didn’t deserve a shot at the NCAA Tournament, that it didn’t do enough to warrant a national ranking, and that it might not have been special enough to play in front of a packed student section for much of the regular season.

However, it’s unfair to say that the blue and white’s 2021-22 season was a waste of time, and it’s especially unfair to say that Penn State was a bad team.

There’s a reason that the Nittany Lions still received votes for the USCHO Top 20 with a losing record at the end of the season. This is because they competed with college hockey’s best week in and week out.

Four programs in the Big Ten sit in the upper-echelon of the 61 schools competing in Division I — three of which are in the top 10 of the national rankings.

No. 2 Minnesota and No. 4 Michigan still wait for the chance of a Big Ten Tournament title, while No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 16 Ohio State both have a high likelihood of making the national playoff.

Not being involved in that mix, Gadowsky must’ve felt plenty of frustration throughout the year, with disappointing performances muddling flashes of greatness through much of the 2021-22 season.

Despite the trials Penn State faced throughout its schedule, the Nittany Lions were one goal from turning tribulation into triumph before their season ended.

Not having an official starter between the pipes until the conference tournament, as well as indefinitely losing sophomore forward Chase McLane — the team’s top face-off guy for much of the year, characterized a messy chapter in the program’s history.

Even with a new obstacle seemingly coming the blue and white’s way on a weekly basis, the young unit defeated Ohio State in a 2-1 series victory to open the Big Ten Tournament.

Right after, Penn State put up a good fight against Minnesota in the semifinals but fell one goal short in the win-or-go-home contest, thanks to some late-game magic from the Golden Gophers.

All season, it felt like each contest was an opportunity for Gadowsky and company to celebrate moral victories rather than, well, actual wins.

This is how the story usually went.

The blue and white would play well enough to hang with the Big Ten’s best, but then fall apart as the third period’s clock winded down.

For a large part of the season, it was easy to point fingers at the Nittany Lions’ senior leadership, lack of experience, and Gadowsky’s indecision for who would be the starter in the crease — in reality, Penn State was just a good team in a much greater conference.

The blue and white sported a 6-1 record before the start of conference play, each of those victories being by three or more goals outside of one exception, a worthy one at that.

In its last game before the dawn of Big Ten competition, Penn State showed out on its biggest stage of the 2021-22 season, taking down now-No. 5 North Dakota 6-4 at Bridgestone Arena, home of the Nashville Predators, on Halloween.

While nobody had a clue how far Gadowsky’s squad would fall after that point, the rest of the season doesn’t erase how special that moment was for the Nittany Lion faithful.

Though the past season wasn’t desirable, there’s a reason Gadowsky said that he loved coaching this year, and it isn’t blind optimism either.

2021 wasn’t the blue and white’s year, but one bad season doesn’t define an entire program.

For instance, Wisconsin finished 2020-21 atop the conference. In just a year, the Badgers were bottom dwellers in the Big Ten standings.

With all the young talent Penn State holds on its roster — freshmen Ryan Kirwan, Danny Dzhaniyev, Ben Schoen, and more — there’s a long way to go before it’s time to hit the panic button in Hockey Valley.