Penn State Men's Hockey vs. Ohio State, National Anthem

Penn State and Ohio State line up for the national anthem before the Penn State men's hockey game against Ohio State at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. The Buckeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 6-0.

 Nick Eickhoff

Penn State's first-round playoff schedule was announced Monday morning.

The fifth-seeded Nittany Lions kick off their road series against the fourth-seeded Buckeyes in the Big Ten Tournament Friday at 7 p.m.

Ohio State beat the blue and white in three of their four regular-season matchups, including 6-0 in Pegula Ice Arena in the most recent meeting.

The second game of the series will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, while the third will be held Sunday at 8 p.m. if necessary.

All three games will take place in Columbus and will be streamed on BTN+.

