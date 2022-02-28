Penn State's first-round playoff schedule was announced Monday morning.

The fifth-seeded Nittany Lions kick off their road series against the fourth-seeded Buckeyes in the Big Ten Tournament Friday at 7 p.m.

🚨 GAME TIME ALERT 🚨Puck drop times for our #B1GHockey quarterfinal series at Ohio State have been announced!!Each game will be streamed on B1G+.#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/rMrPhRx9nz — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) February 28, 2022

Ohio State beat the blue and white in three of their four regular-season matchups, including 6-0 in Pegula Ice Arena in the most recent meeting.

The second game of the series will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, while the third will be held Sunday at 8 p.m. if necessary.

All three games will take place in Columbus and will be streamed on BTN+.

