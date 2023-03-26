The plot is thickening.

After blowing out their opponents in the first round of the Allentown Regional, Penn State and Michigan are set to face off on Sunday with a spot in the Frozen Four on the line.

The Wolverines historically have bested the Nittany Lions, but will history repeat itself, or will Guy Gadowsky’s crew punch its ticket to Tampa, Florida?

Our hockey staff gives its predictions.

Joe Tuman: Penn State 4, Michigan 3

For the fifth time this season, the Nittany Lions and Wolverines will go to war, and this time the stakes are as high as ever.

Both teams put forth nuclear offensive showings to open the NCAA Tournament on Friday, so their imminent Sunday clash figures to be filled with similarly electric action.

Michigan enters this game with notably more momentum than the blue and white, having won the Big Ten Tournament by upsetting an elite opponent in Minnesota. Meanwhile, Penn State bowed out of that bracket in the first round.

However, the Nittany Lions seemed refocused on Friday, rattling off eight scores against a top-notch goalie in Michigan Tech’s Blake Pietila, who is a Mike Richter Award finalist this season.

Penn State has proven in the past that it's quite capable of defeating any opponent when playing its best form of hockey. This was shown early in the season when the Nittany Lions defeated both Michigan and Minnesota during weeks where, at the time, those teams were ranked No. 1 in the nation.

So while Michigan may be the top seed in the Allentown region, the Nittany Lions may be peaking at the optimal time in their season. And for that reason, they’ll find a way to edge out Michigan’s high-powered offense.

Gracie Carella: Michigan 4, Penn State 3 (OT)

After an electrifying steamroll run against Michigan Tech, Penn State has plenty of adrenaline rushing down the bench and around the locker room. However, Michigan is a familiar enemy of the Nittany Lions, and the Wolverines have never made it an easy game.

The last time the two teams met was back in January, where Michigan took both games of the series. Phenom Adam Fantilli along with teammate Luke Hughes have established their presence on the team, leading in points and assists.

The quick and clever Wolverines had a very similar record as the Nittany Lions and have also consistently performed well.

The match is going to be anything but a walk in the park, but rather may imitate the sight of a lost blade on a skate and having to painfully crawl inch by inch to the bench.

Penn State goalkeeper Liam Souliere may be the flex-seal of the team going into the matchup. Having made program history during the regular season, he has proved that he is confident between the pipes and has made a number of impressive and athletic series of saves.

Up top, senior Kevin Wall also demonstrated that when he hits the sheet, he is all business. Wall now has new career highs in all of the offensive categories, and his line has proved to be successful this season game in and game out.

Silent skater Simon Mack cannot be ruled out either. The “backdoor assassin” strikes at crucial times on the ice, and has chosen his strike time well throughout the season. Mack’s last crucial and table-turning moment came during a game against Notre Dame. His goal was the opening goal of the night, and got the ball rolling for the following frames.

To say the match will be a dog fight is an understatement, but rather sends off “cornucopia scene” vibes. Knowing only one team will advance, these two rosters will be leaving everything on the ice.

Julian Richardson: Michigan 4, Penn State 3

Penn State is set to play Michigan for the fifth time this season in their highest stakes matchup yet, with the winner headed to Tampa, Florida, for the Frozen Four.

The Nittany Lions wasted no time in getting on the board versus Michigan Tech, with Paquette putting up their first goal less than three minutes into play. The following period, they’d add three more points before having their highest scoring period of 4 in the third. All of this effort was backed by a shutout performance by Souliere in net, his third this season.

Despite the largest shutout in NCAA Hockey Tournament history, the Nittany Lions have to remain focused. Games like this are where the leaks start to show, and the Nittany Lions haven’t exactly been the model of consistency throughout this season.

This will be a huge game for the Nittany Lion defense, as it has put many of the questions surrounding the offense to rest with its recent performance.

The concern is whether Penn State will be able to hold off another offensive juggernaut in Michigan, which just scored 11 in the opening round against Colgate.

Michigan won the season series versus Penn State 3-1, despite the Nittany Lions dominating shot attempts in each of those games.

The Nittany Lions have their work cut out for them, as another Big Ten opponent is sure to go out fighting. But the path to the Frozen Four was never promised to be easy.

Jim Hartnett: Penn State 3, Michigan 2

Almost every bone in my body feels that Michigan is the better team: it has faster skaters, a highly-skilled goaltender, a plethora of NHL prospects and an efficient overall offensive attack that scored 11 goals against Colgate — just to name a few of its advantages over the Nittany Lions.

But there’s something about this group out of Happy Valley that feels destined for Tampa, Florida.

Though both squads put on amazing offensive performances, combining for 19 tallies across the opening round matchups in the Allentown Regional, their goaltenders were just as up to the task as the rush.

Wolverines netminder Erik Portillo and Souliere were brick walls in each of their NCAA Tournament appearances on Friday. Portillo allowed just one goal en route to a 20-save performance, while Souliere stopped all 24 shots he faced, registering his third shutout of the season.

To help the blue and white netminder replicate his terrific performance in net, the Nittany Lion’ defense will need to play a near-perfect game. In Friday’s regional opener, mistakes in the defensive zone gave the Huskies a handful of odd-man rushes, but they just weren’t skilled enough to score the goal.

This Michigan team will capitalize if Penn State’s blue liners make any errors in front of Souliere, as it has shown in previous showdowns this year.

In the end, Souliere and the blue and white defense won’t allow the Wolverines to make back-to-back appearances in the Frozen Four. Instead, it’ll be the Nittany Lions’ turn to play on the sport’s biggest stage for the first time in program history.

