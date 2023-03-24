Penn State landed a spot in the Allentown Regional of the NCAA Tournament after finishing the 2022-23 season eighth in the PairWise rankings. The Nittany Lions went 10-13-1 in conference, suffering a heartbreaking Big Ten Tournament loss in a forced Game 3 against Ohio State just over two weeks ago.

On Friday, the blue and white will face Michigan Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner will take on the winner of the Michigan-Colgate game in the regional final.

The Daily Collegian Men’s Hockey Staff is here to share its opinions on how it thinks the matchup will shake out.

Gracie Carella: Penn State 3, Michigan Tech 1

This season, Penn State averaged 3.24 goals per game along with 39.5 shots per game. While the average number of shots per game is the highest of the Big Ten, the number of pucks that actually made it to the back of the net was the third best in the conference.

The team had super hot and super cold moments during its season. There were periods where the game remained stagnant, then periods of three or four goals.

In the final series of the regular season against Wisconsin, Penn State opened up the first frame of Game 1 with three goals, which directly opposed the team’s November run against Michigan State, where the Spartans put three straight behind goaltender Liam Souliere.

Teams like Penn State need to be consistent with scoring, defending and working the puck with crisp, precise passing. The Nittany Lions’ power-play percentage of .153 is by far the worst in the league and one of the team’s biggest weaknesses.

However, Penn State’s roster has consistently put forward its best effort. Ture Linden has the second-highest faceoff win percentage in the Big Ten, and being able to attack first is crucial to getting the momentum running across the lines.

Teammate Kevin Wall has also been a crucial player this season, leading the team with 29 points and 16 goals. A solid group of guys up top who can work the puck, slip and finish is obviously crucial to a team’s success but so is the goaltender. Souliere posted a .913 save percentage and is the only goalie in the Big Ten to have a shutout game.

Joe Tuman: Penn State 2, Michigan Tech 1

Penn State’s season-long goal has been to reach the NCAA Tournament and win a national title. To take another step toward this goal, the Nittany Lions first must contend with a team already familiarized with March hockey.

Michigan Tech qualified for the tournament last season and retains many key contributors from that postseason roster.

Yet, while the Huskies hold a postseason experience advantage over most of Penn State’s roster, the blue and white has also faced its fair share of tough opponents within the Big Ten. These include Minnesota, Michigan and Ohio State: three teams also competing in this bracket.

Admittedly, the Nittany Lions have found less success against these strong opponents since the calendar flipped to 2023. But they are nonetheless still an incredibly aggressive offensive team that, at one point this season, was regarded and ranked as one of the very best teams in college hockey.

Statistically, Penn State also matches up well with the Huskies. The No. 2 seed scores more goals per game, fires off more shots and wins more faceoffs than Michigan Tech.

An area both teams struggle in is the power play, as both teams convert less than 16% of their man-up chances. So while Ohio State was able to weaponize its special teams advantage against the Nittany Lions, Michigan Tech may not find the same clear train of success.

Taking all of these factors under consideration, this Penn State team has the talent and tools to leave a lasting mark in the postseason. And with Guy Gadowsky believing that “we’re a better team than we were two weeks ago,” the Nittany Lions could be in store for a postseason victory.

Jim Hartnett: Penn State 2, Michigan Tech 1 OT

If you’re hoping for a barnburner in Allentown — well, you aren’t getting it — but you’ll get free hockey, too.

It’s no stranger to teams across the country that Penn State’s calling card is flurrying pucks on net in a hurry, and Friday will be no different. However, like many goaltenders in the Big Ten, the blue and white will have its hands full with Michigan Tech netminder Blake Pietila.

The Huskies’ senior goaltender has been a brick wall for much of the season, earning the CCHA Goaltender of the Year award and a spot as a top-10 finalist for the 2023 Hobey Baker Award.

Pietila has been nothing shy of excellent between the pipes, posting a 1.99 goals-against average to pair with a .929 save percentage for Michigan Tech en route to a career-high 23 wins.

Though Pietila’s counterpart, blue and white junior goaltender Souliere, is no slouch himself, the Huskies netminder has the advantage in net. Despite this, the Nittany Lions’ high-octane attack may be too overpowering if they can maintain it for a full 60 minutes.

Penn State has proven when it can play a full period of hockey, no team can skate with it, including the perennial powerhouse programs of Minnesota and Michigan. However, if Gadowsky’s squad takes its foot off of the gas for just one shift, the scoreboard could flip in a matter of seconds.

Each team is going to find the back of the net one time during regulation as both teams balance out each other's strengths, but in the end, because the Nittany Lions are the more rested team and their ability to get pucks on net in rapid succession is hard to tame, they’ll be in a better position to pull out the victory.

Julian Richardson: Michigan Tech 2, Penn State 1

The Nittany Lions take their high-octane offense to Allentown this Friday to face Michigan Tech. Unfortunately, their consistent inconsistency leaves questions as to if they have enough gas in the tank to beat the Huskies.

Gadowsky had the Nittany Lions rolling to kick off the season, going a blistering 14-3 over their first 17 and beating their first nine opponents. Since then, they’ve struggled to find their rhythm, going 7-12-1 to finish the regular season.

The Nittany Lions were an impressive 10-0 in nonconference play this season but only 10-13-1 within their own conference.

Their opponent, Michigan Tech, is 7-2 against nonconference teams, 12-5-1 in away games and 2-1 at neutral sites. Winning records in disadvantageous situations point to the Huskies being able to handle the pressure even in unfamiliar territories.

With the game being played in Allentown, only two hours away from Penn State, it's safe to assume the Nittany Lions will draw a crowd. But more than most teams, Michigan Tech has proved it’s not afraid to go behind enemy lines.

Led by senior goaltender Pietila, the Huskies have elite net protection. Pietila, a Hobey Baker finalist and CCHA Goaltender of the Year winner, leads the way for the Huskies, averaging a staunch .929 save percentage accompanied by 920 saves on the season.

Expect each team to play toward its strengths this Friday, as the Nittany Lions try to escape the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.