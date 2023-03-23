It’s time to go dancing.

After a half-decade-long hiatus, Penn State is set to make its return to the NCAA Tournament.

The second-seeded Nittany Lions are set to face off against third-seeded Michigan Tech at 5 p.m. on Friday in the Allentown Regional in Allentown, Pennsylvania — their first meeting in program history.

Penn State enters the game coming off a March 5 loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament.

The winner of the game will play the victor of Michigan vs. Colgate for a spot in the Frozen Four on April 6 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The No. 11-ranked Nittany Lions are hoping to make a statement this time around, but their most recent stretch of games has been less than reassuring. Being 14-10-1 over their last 25 games means that it will take a coordinated effort to best the Huskies.

Penn State will serve as the host institution while in Allentown, giving it something to look forward to as it’ll likely have more of a home-field advantage than Michigan Tech. The last two times the Nittany Lions made the tournament, they matched up with Denver in 2017 and 2018.

Those years, Denver squashed the Nittany Lions’ hopes in the first round, eliminating them from tournament play in convincing fashion. The Pioneers earned a 6-3 victory during their first meeting in the 2016-17 season and a 5-1 victory the following year during the 2017-18 season.

This time around, a win could pit the Nittany Lions against Big Ten champion and top-seeded Michigan, one of the four Big Ten schools represented in the tournament along with No. 3-seeded Ohio State and Minnesota.

Coming into the tournament, Penn State was 21-15-1 on the season and finished fifth in the Big Ten standings with a 10-13-1 conference record. The Nittany Lions held a strong 10-0 record in nonconference play.

Penn State has four players surpassing 20 points on the season: Kevin Wall (29), Ture Linden (28), Connor MacEachern (24) and Connor McMenamin (23).

Meanwhile, goaltender Liam Souliere is 18-14-1 guarding the net, with a 2.52 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.

No. 13 Michigan Tech finished the season 7-2 against nonconference teams and was also an impressive 12-5-1 in away games and 2-1 at neutral sites.

The Huskies also managed some impressive wins this season, including a sweep at Alaska and against St. Lawrence. Michigan Tech also managed to topple No. 18 Michigan State, Arizona State and No. 5 Boston University.

This game presents Penn State with a chance to reestablish itself after a season full of ups and downs. After getting off to one of the best starts in program history, starting 12-2 with notable wins over programs like Canisius, Michigan and Minnesota, the Nittany Lions began to lose their stride, going 7-8 over their next 15.

As the season progressed, the trend of wins and losses evening out remained consistent. The Nittany Lions struggled to win back-to-back games and establish a rhythm.

In his 11th year as head coach of Penn State, Guy Gadowsky has made the NCAA Tournament three times and failed to escape the first round each time. This season, he hopes to bring the hardware home.

