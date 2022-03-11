O an improbable run that is still chugging along, Penn State isn’t done yet.

Guy Gadowsky and company will face top-seeded Minnesota in a single-elimination game in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals Saturday at 9 p.m.

This matchup comes after the Nittany Lions took down the then No. 12-ranked team in the nation in fourth-seeded Ohio State last weekend to become the first road team in conference tournament history to win a best-of-three quarterfinal series.

A huge part of the team’s pair of upset victories over the Buckeyes can be traced back to a breakout performer.

Freshman forward Dylan Lugris played his best weekend of collegiate hockey in what were the most pivotal games of his career and, more broadly, his team’s season.

Most people probably didn’t expect Lugris to be in this moment, including himself.

The Buffalo, New York, native said he believed he would play high-level collegiate hockey, but didn’t realize it would be at a university like Penn State.

“My goal was always to play Division I, and I thought that I could achieve that,” Lugris said. “I didn't know it was going to be such a place like this, but I was really in the hunt for it.”

Lugris didn’t play a single game for Penn State before the new year and was a late addition to the squad, joining the team during the school’s winter break.

The first-year forward started off well, registering a goal in his first career game against Army on Jan. 1.

After that, Lugris only registered one point for the rest of the regular season before finally finding his footing against the Buckeyes.

Lugris scored two goals in Penn State’s two wins, including the series-winning tally in the third period of Sunday’s rubber match.

Gadowsky said he was impressed with the freshman’s play against Ohio State, especially considering the path he took to get there.

“He played well. He's been excellent, he's been a great addition,” Gadowsky said. “Very impressive for a guy that didn’t know he was going to play college hockey in December.”

While it’s clear the Nittany Lions are happy with Lugris’ play, he’s only registered four total points in 16 games with the blue and white.

Notably, though, the 6-foot-2 forward’s lone assist was a helper he registered against his team’s upcoming opponent back in the regular season on Feb. 19.

With recent games against the Golden Gophers under his belt, Lugris recognized what his team needed to keep things rolling in the conference tournament.

“Keeping our shift lengths below 39 seconds is something that we started off not so great in the first game of the Ohio State series,” Lugris said. “The second and third games we were much better and the outcome changed.”

Lugris also mentioned getting pucks behind Minnesota’s defense, playing fast and staying true to their on-ice identity as things he and his fellow Nittany Lions needed to do consistently in order to secure a win.

While Penn State’s newest addition has yet to take down the Gophers, with the blue and white dropping both contests on home ice in 2022, the team has triumphed over its Big Ten rival once during the current campaign.

On Nov. 19, five different Penn Staters scored in route to a 5-3 upset of then-No. 7 Minnesota in Minneapolis.

While the Nittany Lions came up empty against the Gophers in Pegula Ice Arena, Gadowsky said his team’s preparation for the Gophers will be more centered around the team's more recent matchups because of how drastically each squad has shifted over the course of the season.

However, Penn State’s coach added he believes his team’s experience has allowed it to take a broader approach to improving as a team.

“There's a lot of inexperience, so we had to be very selective of what we were working on,” Gadowsky said. “But I think over the past three weeks, we've dialed in a little bit more on just our game.”

Minnesota is one of just several ranked teams that the Nittany Lions have upset during the course of the season, a fact that Penn State recognizes and uses as fuel.

After pointing out one of those upset wins, Gadowsky made sure to stress that his team’s confidence stems from its belief in its ability to play above all.

“I think that the proof of concept is in our game,” Gadowsky said. “Win or lose you have faith in what you do. I think we have faith that we could go on the road and do well — that's what's important.”

