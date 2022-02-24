Mired in a five-game losing streak, Penn State is looking for any break it can get. Entering stage left? The Michigan State Spartans.

The Nittany Lions, who hold a 14-17-1 overall record and 5-16-1-2 conference mark, have struggled mightily as of late.

But the blue and white’s woes pale in comparison to that of Michigan State, as the Spartans have lost 12 games in a row and last won back in 2021 on Dec. 30 to Michigan Tech.

Despite the green and white’s failures in Big Ten play since the start of 2022, Penn State and Michigan State are separated by just two points in the conference standings.

Sitting at sixth in a seven-team conference, Penn State and freshman forward Carson Dyck will look to improve their stock ahead of the Big Ten Tournament, which commences the first weekend of March.

“We just have to focus on Michigan State, but also the Big Ten playoffs that are coming up,” Dyck said. “A lot can still change in the standings, but we’ve got to focus on doing what we do excellent.”

There’s zero mathematical chance Penn State would leapfrog any of the Big Ten’s top four teams of Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame should it secure victories in either game this Friday and Saturday in East Lansing.

However, that hardly means there won’t be any fluctuation heading into the conference tournament, as Wisconsin, Penn State and Michigan State are separated by a combined three points at the bottom of the standings.

For players like junior forward Tyler Gratton, feeling good leaving the Spartans’ home of Munn Ice Arena will be predicated on overcoming issues that have plagued the Nittany Lions all season, like taking too many penalties.

“Staying out of the box, obviously, because that's been a big thing that's hurt us this year,” Gratton said. “Being able to play on the edge without crossing over the edge is definitely a huge part that I feel like I can do a better job of bringing in these few weeks to come.”

A bright spot for the blue and white throughout the season, and especially so against Minnesota last weekend, was freshman forward Ryan Kirwan, who chipped in two goals to up his season total to 11.

Guy Gadowsky said he and the rest of the coaching staff have ample reason to be “very optimistic” about Kirwan’s future in University Park.

Perhaps what stands out most to Gadowsky about Kirwan is his combination of being both coachable and naturally gifted.

“You talk to any of the coaches, they're very impressed with the attention to detail of what he has to do to make this game better,” Gadowsky said. “He also does the things that you really can't teach, such as that great release.”

Against the Golden Gophers, it was a tale of two goalie performances in sophomore Liam Souliere and senior Oskar Autio.

Souliere was excellent, saving 32-of-34 shots in a 3-1 loss, while Autio yielded five scores on 33 attempts.

Penn State’s offense, a staple of Gadowsky’s programs, averaged 2.5 goals per game over the pair of contests with the Golden Gophers. Instead of looking for more from the Nittany Lions’ offensive attack, Gadowsky and company are turning their attention to the other side of the ice.

“We're actually going into Michigan State working on our defense,” Gadowsky said. “Hopefully our offense is ingrained enough in our stripes that that happens in our game.”

Gadowsky is keenly aware time is continuing to tick in anticipation of the Big Ten Tournament. As college basketball’s March Madness has taught us, anything is possible when a team gets hot at the right time.

For Gadowsky, he’s hopeful his squad can replicate the time-honored script of an unexpected underdog catching lightning in a bottle, and it all starts this weekend in East Lansing.

“We have one weekend to put everything together, to peak when it matters most,” Gadowsky said.

