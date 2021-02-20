Penn State men's hockey vs Sacred Heart, Cole Hults (2) celebration
Penn State defenseman Cole Hults (2) celebrates his goal during the men’s hockey game against Sacred Heart at Pegula Ice Arena on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. The No. 13 Nittany Lions defeated the Pioneers 8-2.

 Jonah Rosen

It only took three games for Cole Hults to find the back of the net.

The former Penn State defenseman and current member of the Los Angeles Kings’ AHL-affiliated Ontario Reign scored his first career professional goal Friday night.

While Hults was held scoreless during his first two games with the Reign, he excelled at assisting the Nittany Lions’ offense from the blue line. During the 2019-20 campaign, Hults was tied for second on the team in assists with 22.

He also scored eight goals, which was seventh best on the team. Over a three year career at Penn State, Hults found twine 17 times.

Following the 2019-20 regular season, Hults signed a two-year entry level contract with the Kings in April and has been with the franchise ever since.

