It only took three games for Cole Hults to find the back of the net.

The former Penn State defenseman and current member of the Los Angeles Kings’ AHL-affiliated Ontario Reign scored his first career professional goal Friday night.

Cole Hults ties the game with his 1st pro goal! Assisted by Clague(1), and Kupari(7) #Reign pic.twitter.com/5rE9WLeViA — Eric (@Kingsgifs) February 20, 2021

While Hults was held scoreless during his first two games with the Reign, he excelled at assisting the Nittany Lions’ offense from the blue line. During the 2019-20 campaign, Hults was tied for second on the team in assists with 22.

He also scored eight goals, which was seventh best on the team. Over a three year career at Penn State, Hults found twine 17 times.

Following the 2019-20 regular season, Hults signed a two-year entry level contract with the Kings in April and has been with the franchise ever since.

