After coming up scoreless in his first three games with Bakersfield, former Penn Stater Liam Folkes has scratched across his first career AHL goal.

In a 6-2 victory against the Henderson Silver Knights Wednesday night, Folkes found twine in the second frame to put the Condors up 4-0.

In his first trio of contests with Bakersfield, Folkes had registered just one shot on goal.

During his career with the Nittany Lions, the Scarborough, Ontario, native registered 103 points with 48 goals, which are good for seventh and fifth all-time in program history, respectively.

