Alex Limoges was one of the most potent goal-scorers to ever take the ice at Pegula Ice Arena, and it didn’t take long for the former Penn Stater to find the back of the net as a pro.
Limoges led a three-on-two breakaway for the San Diego Gulls of the AHL and sniped one past the Ontario netminder for his first goal in the pro ranks Sunday.
What a way to score your first career @TheAHL goal!#LetsGoGulls | #SDvsONT pic.twitter.com/cyu7xjKzrj— San Diego Gulls (@SDGullsAHL) April 4, 2021
The goal comes in Limoges’ fifth game with the Gulls. He has already racked up four points in his previous four games.
As a Nittany Lion, Limoges recorded 51 career goals in his four seasons.
Penn State has received two additions to the program.