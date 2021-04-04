Alex Limoges was one of the most potent goal-scorers to ever take the ice at Pegula Ice Arena, and it didn’t take long for the former Penn Stater to find the back of the net as a pro.

Limoges led a three-on-two breakaway for the San Diego Gulls of the AHL and sniped one past the Ontario netminder for his first goal in the pro ranks Sunday.

The goal comes in Limoges’ fifth game with the Gulls. He has already racked up four points in his previous four games.

As a Nittany Lion, Limoges recorded 51 career goals in his four seasons.

