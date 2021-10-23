Penn State Men's Hockey, Aarne Talvitie (20)

Forward Aarne Talvite (20) skates down the rink against Arizona State University at Pegula Ice Arena on Friday Nov. 2, 2018. Penn State won the game 6-5.

One former Penn Stater gathered a game-winner for his AHL team Friday night.

Forward Aarne Talvitie’s overtime goal gave the Utica Comets a 2-1 win over the Providence Bruins, bringing their record to 2-0 on the year.

Talvitie played three seasons for the Nittany Lions under Guy Gadowsky before turning pro after the 2020-21 campaign.

The goal was the second of the season for Talvitie in as many games

