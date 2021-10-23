One former Penn Stater gathered a game-winner for his AHL team Friday night.
Forward Aarne Talvitie’s overtime goal gave the Utica Comets a 2-1 win over the Providence Bruins, bringing their record to 2-0 on the year.
Game winner. @AarneTalvitie. pic.twitter.com/JogR5z05AC— Utica Comets (@UticaComets) October 23, 2021
Talvitie played three seasons for the Nittany Lions under Guy Gadowsky before turning pro after the 2020-21 campaign.
The goal was the second of the season for Talvitie in as many games
MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE
