One former Penn Stater gathered a game-winner for his AHL team Friday night.

Forward Aarne Talvitie’s overtime goal gave the Utica Comets a 2-1 win over the Providence Bruins, bringing their record to 2-0 on the year.

Talvitie played three seasons for the Nittany Lions under Guy Gadowsky before turning pro after the 2020-21 campaign.

The goal was the second of the season for Talvitie in as many games

