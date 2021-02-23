Men's hockey vs. Minnesota, Barratt (17)
Forward Evan Barratt (17) skates with the puck while defended by Minnesota player Tyler Nanne (2) during the men’s hockey game against Minnesota at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

 Ken Minamoto

Seven games into his pro career, Evan Barratt has found twine.

The former Penn State forward and current center for the Chicago Blackhawks’ AHL-affiliated Rockford IceHogs scored his first career professional goal Tuesday night.

Despite being held scoreless over his first six games with the IceHogs, Barratt was an elite goal-scorer for the Nittany Lions.

During his time at Penn State, Barratt scored 39 goals, which is good for 10th-most of any player to don the blue and white.

In his final season at Penn State, Barratt scored 12 goals and assisted on 22 others. His 34 points were second-most on the team, behind only Nate Sucese’s 38.

