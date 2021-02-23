Seven games into his pro career, Evan Barratt has found twine.

The former Penn State forward and current center for the Chicago Blackhawks’ AHL-affiliated Rockford IceHogs scored his first career professional goal Tuesday night.

#Blackhawks prospect, Evan Barratt gets his professional goal (#26 in red). Isaak Phillips also got an assist on the goal. #HockeyTwitter #IceHogs pic.twitter.com/4ye8kZdFzI — Chicago Prospects (@Chi_Prospects) February 24, 2021

Despite being held scoreless over his first six games with the IceHogs, Barratt was an elite goal-scorer for the Nittany Lions.

During his time at Penn State, Barratt scored 39 goals, which is good for 10th-most of any player to don the blue and white.

In his final season at Penn State, Barratt scored 12 goals and assisted on 22 others. His 34 points were second-most on the team, behind only Nate Sucese’s 38.

