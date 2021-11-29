You are the owner of this article.
centerpiece

SEE IT: Ex-Penn State men's hockey player Brett Murray nets 1st NHL goal

Brett Murray 18, Men's Hockey

Penn State's Brett Murray(18) celebrates a goal against Murcyhurst at the Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Penn State defeated Mercyhurst 7-5.

 Samantha Myers

Brett Murray has netted what he hopes will be the first of many goals at the NHL level.

The former Penn State player scored Monday night for the Buffalo Sabres in a game against the newly formed Seattle Kraken.

Murray spent the majority of the last two seasons in the AHL playing for the Rochester Americans, for whom he accrued 18 goals and 26 assists in 82 games. The Bolton, Ontario, native played 33 games for the Nittany Lions.

