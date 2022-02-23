Another Penn Stater has made his mark at the top level of professional hockey.

Former Nittany Lion Brandon Biro, who was recalled from the Rochester Americans by the Buffalo Sabres Tuesday night, took the ice Wednesday night to make his NHL debut and lead the troops onto the rink, according to tradition.

In 39 games with the AHL’s Americans, Biro racked up 36 points on nine goals and 27 assists. During his four years at University Park, Biro had 41 goals and 75 assists, good for a combined 116 points.

Biro joins former Nittany Lions Casey Bailey and Brett Murray as players who donned the blue and white and have played in the NHL.

