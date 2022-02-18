Inexperience and fragility.

These are two major problems Guy Gadowsky has highlighted as weaknesses of his team for much of the 2021-22 campaign.

Penn State fell 3-1 to No. 5 Minnesota on Friday, despite dominating time of possession for much of the contest.

The Nittany Lions failed to capitalize on several grade-A chances and gave up the puck at pivotal moments on both ends of the ice.

Gadowsky described most of the team’s turnovers in specific as unforced errors and the major reason why it fell short Friday night.

“We find a way to make a big mistake and not necessarily because we're forced into it, but more shooting ourselves in the foot,” Gadowsky said.

Penn State’s coach described “shooting ourselves in the foot” as moments when his team made poor mistakes in big moments, and described those instances as “a factor of fragility.”

One of those moments came in the second period, when senior forward Ben Copeland forced a cross-ice pass in his own defensive zone.

Copeland’s pass quickly became a turnover and a top-notch opportunity for the Golden Gophers, an opportunity they didn’t squander.

Junior forward Colin Schmidt calmly picked off the pass and skated toward the net, before delivering the only assist on what proved to be the game-winning goal for his squad.

Gadowsky was unhappy with how the play developed, stating that his team had two good options but failed to execute either one.

“We saw that we had full control,” Gadowsky said. “We either had to make a play or a safe play, and we chose neither.”

While Copeland’s mistake is hard to blame on a lack of experience, considering his class status, Gadowsky said inexperience was another reason why the blue and white failed to win Friday evening.

One player who breaks that mold, though, is freshman forward Ryan Kirwan.

Kirwan scored Penn State’s first, and only goal, on a rocket off his stick in the first period.

Speaking in oxymorons, Gadowsky said he's both mesmerized and unsurprised by Kirwan’s consistent ability to shoot the puck at such a rapid pace.

“It's a typical Ryan Kirwan goal,” Gadowsky said. “It's a great release. I guess we're all used to seeing that now from him. Still, every time I see it, I'm amazed how quickly he just gets the shot off.”

The freshman forward’s tally marked his 10th of the season, as he became the third Nittany Lion to reach double-digit goals on the season.

The 10th-year Penn State head coach was quick to make his opinion known when asked if Kirwan fit into the fragile and experienced grouping.

“No,” Gadowosky said emphatically. “I wouldn't put him in that category right now, not tonight.”

Gadowsky said Kirwan’s goal came because he was doing the small stuff right for Penn State all night.

“You also saw him changing really well, back checking hard and winning pucks,” Gadowsky said. “Guys that do the little things correctly, often get rewarded. Once again, that's what we saw.”

In addition to the goal, Kirwan went 3-for-3 in the faceoff circle, an area he will likely take a larger role in with sophomore center Chase McLane out for the rest of the season.

Senior captain defenseman Paul DeNaples had high praise for his teammate after Friday night’s game, claiming Kirwan would one day etch his name in the program record books.

“[Kirwan]’s going to be the best goal scorer that’s ever came through this program,” DeNaples said. “He’s going to be a really good player, for the rest of the season and the next three years here.”

High praise indeed, but it's a feat that doesn’t seem completely out of the realm of possibility, considering the program's relative newness.

While there’s a clerical difference between “best” and “most prolific,” Kirwan could objectively accomplish the latter if he continues to progress at Penn State.

Nate Sucese is currently Penn State’s all-time leader in goals scored, with 61, but he put up just 11 tallies in his final year with the program after the coronavirus cut his senior year short.

Unfortunately for Penn State, its team isn’t made up of a multitude of Ryan Kirwans, and that inexperience and fragility that Gadowsky harped have been consistent themes.

If the Nittany Lions want to take Game 2 from No. 5 Minnesota on Saturday night, and break their four-game losing streak, they will likely need to fix some of those mistakes.

“We don't either have the confidence or the experience to play our game, and to be locked in on it,” Gadowsky said. “You've heard us say before that we're a little inexperienced and fragile, and that happened again today.”

