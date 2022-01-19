It’s certainly been a season of highs and lows for Penn State, coming off yet another Big Ten sweep at the hands of Michigan its last time out.

Even with the 4-3 defeat to the Wolverines in the most recent contest, there was still a sense of encouragement in Tuesday’s press conference.

Though the blue and white’s record has now dropped to .500 with just over a month remaining in the regular season, Penn State’s recent battle with Michigan showed signs of definite improvement.

Compared to the effort from the Nittany Lions in their original series with Wolverines on Nov. 11-12, in which they suffered four-goal losses in both games to the maize and blue, Saturday’s contest epitomized Penn State’s positive progression on the year.

One of the most important factors behind this growth has been a talented and ever-improving freshman class.

While strong contributions have come from every member of the class, few have had the consistency as freshman forward Ryan Kirwan.

What’s made the Dewitt, New York, native so special thus far for Guy Gadowsky isn’t just the freshman-high five goals on the season, though.

“He’s really impressed, not only the coaching staff, but the upperclassmen, too, in terms of attention to detail,” Gadowsky said. “...the little things that don’t necessarily pop up on the box score.”

However, Kirwan has produced on the stat sheet, which has been a reflection of his meticulous play all season.

The team’s second series against Michigan proved no different, as the freshman tapped in what could have been the game-winning goal, no thanks to another late-game collapse by the Nittany Lions.

For Kirwan, though, he’s never been the type to key in on the stats, especially at this point of the season.

“All of the freshmen are doing a great job working as a team and doing our own roles,” Kirwan said. “We’re all happy.”

Even while playing a small individual role in the larger picture of the team, Kirwan has been exactly what Gadowsky has expected from the young freshman in the scoring department.

“He shoots as well as anybody,” Gadowsky said. “We expected him to put the puck in the net.”

Despite all of Kirwan’s talent, which is coming out at an early stage in his college career, his relationship with his teammates has also been a boost.

However, Kirwan isn’t the only member of his class with that notion.

Freshman forward Danny Dzhaniyev, who has put together 12 points of his own this season, said he believes his relationship with the other Penn State freshmen has been a driving force in his play.

For Dzhaniyev, it’s just a little more special when the younger core scores.

“People would say it’s not more exciting, but I think it definitely is because we are closer to each other,” Dzhaniyev said. “It’s just a bond that all of us freshmen have together.”

That bond between Kirwan and Dzhaniyev started even before that of the other freshmen on the team.

“We’re extremely tight,” Dzhaniyev said. “I knew Ryan before I came here, we were supposed to play in Madison before COVID happened.”

Despite the team’s struggles, the younger guys have shown already they have something special brewing in Hockey Valley — Kirwan has just embodied that belief.

“Has he gotten better in terms of his performance? Yes,” Gadowsky said, “but he’s really made it a goal for himself, right from the start, to be a complete player.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

+3 Penn State men’s hockey’s Danny Dzhaniyev embracing new role, position Junior forward Connor MacEachern left a sizable hole in Penn State’s roster last weekend in …