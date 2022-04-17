One four-year Nittany Lion will reportedly suit up for another team in 2022.

Senior goaltender Oskar Autio has been linked with a transfer to Vermont per the Grand Forks Herald’s Brad Elliott Schlossman.

Today's commitsLowell F Josh Latta to BentleyWMU D Scooter Brickey to Ohio StateMerrimack D Zach Vinnell to BGSU (per @MikeMcMahonCHN)Minnesota D Ben Brinkman to Notre Dame (per @JessRMyers)Mercyhurst F Noah Kane to LIUPSU G Oskar Autio to Vermonthttps://t.co/XLJ5fnkNQi — Brad Elliott Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) April 15, 2022

Autio played in 23 of Penn State’s games during the 2021-22 campaign but lost the starting job to sophomore Liam Souliere at the tail end of the regular season.

Over his career in Happy Valley, the Espoo, Finland, native appeared in 49 games for the blue and white and registered a career .897 save percentage

