Penn State men’s hockey vs. Minnesota, Autio

Penn State men’s hockey goalie Oskar Autio makes a save during their game against Minnesota on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Pegula Arena in University Park, Pa. Penn State lost the game 6-4.

 Ryan Bowman

One four-year Nittany Lion will reportedly suit up for another team in 2022.

Senior goaltender Oskar Autio has been linked with a transfer to Vermont per the Grand Forks Herald’s Brad Elliott Schlossman.

Autio played in 23 of Penn State’s games during the 2021-22 campaign but lost the starting job to sophomore Liam Souliere at the tail end of the regular season.

Over his career in Happy Valley, the Espoo, Finland, native appeared in 49 games for the blue and white and registered a career .897 save percentage

