Last season, the transfer portal was an asset for Penn State. Now, it may prove deadly.

Senior forwards Connor McMenamin and Tyler Gratton each entered the transfer portal on Friday following the Nittany Lions’ loss in the NCAA Tournament last Sunday.

With each holding an extra year of eligibility due to the NCAA’s coronavirus rules, this decision signals that both will be utilizing their fifth year, one way or another.

Latest transfer portal entrants:Penn State F Connor McMenaminPenn State F Tyler GrattonCanisius D David MelaragniASU F Jack JensenOhio State D James Marooneyhttps://t.co/71Q8tlLvIp — Brad Elliott Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) March 31, 2023

Both players have been mainstays in Guy Gadowsky’s lineup over the past four seasons, as McMenamin accumulated 24 points in 2022-23, playing alongside fellow seniors Kevin Wall and Connor MacEachern on a talented line.

Gratton added 15 points of his own while continuing to play a huge role in shaping the team’s attitude and culture on and off the ice. He also played alongside his brother, freshman Dylan Gratton.

They may still choose to return to Happy Valley in the fall.

