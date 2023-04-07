Former Penn State skater Connor McMenamin has reportedly found his transfer destination.

The senior is headed to Minnesota Duluth after wrapping up his 2022-23 season with 37 games skated and 24 points.

Bulldogs men land first two transfers from the portal: Penn State Sr F Connor McMenaminNorth Dakota So D Luke Bast@duluthnews story: https://t.co/ydSwoOc55p — Matt Wellens (@mattwellens) April 7, 2023

McMenamin will be a fifth-year skater in the upcoming 2023-24 season for the Bulldogs.

The Collegeville, Pennsylvania, native previously played for the Tri-City Storm in the USHL.

