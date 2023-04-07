Former Penn State skater Connor McMenamin has reportedly found his transfer destination.
The senior is headed to Minnesota Duluth after wrapping up his 2022-23 season with 37 games skated and 24 points.
Bulldogs men land first two transfers from the portal: Penn State Sr F Connor McMenaminNorth Dakota So D Luke Bast@duluthnews story: https://t.co/ydSwoOc55p— Matt Wellens (@mattwellens) April 7, 2023
McMenamin will be a fifth-year skater in the upcoming 2023-24 season for the Bulldogs.
The Collegeville, Pennsylvania, native previously played for the Tri-City Storm in the USHL.
