PSU Men's Hockey vs. Ohio, McMenamin

Penn State forward Connor McMenamin (19) attempts to shoot the puck into the net during the Penn State men's hockey game against Ohio State on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany lions defeated the Buckeyes 2-1 in a shootout.

 Chloe Trieff

Former Penn State skater Connor McMenamin has reportedly found his transfer destination.

The senior is headed to Minnesota Duluth after wrapping up his 2022-23 season with 37 games skated and 24 points. 

McMenamin will be a fifth-year skater in the upcoming 2023-24 season for the Bulldogs. 

The Collegeville, Pennsylvania, native previously played for the Tri-City Storm in the USHL.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags