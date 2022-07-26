Penn State Men's Hockey Vs. Michigan State, Jones (31) Stares

Peyton Jones (31) stares on in momentary defeat after a successful Michigan State shot on goal on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Pegula Ice Arena.

 James Riccardo

The Belfast Giants of the EIHL announced the signing of former Penn State goaltender Peyton Jones on Tuesday.

Following his four-year career as a Nittany Lion, Jones signed with the Colorado Avalanche organization in 2020 after going undrafted.

In 2021-22, the Langhorne, Pennsylvania, native posted a .904 save percentage at the ECHL level and a .917 in two games at the AHL level.

Jones joins a Belfast team that's won back-to-back championships and five total in its history.

The goalie also joins former teammate David Goodwin, who captained Penn State in Jones’ freshman season.

