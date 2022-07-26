The Belfast Giants of the EIHL announced the signing of former Penn State goaltender Peyton Jones on Tuesday.
Following his four-year career as a Nittany Lion, Jones signed with the Colorado Avalanche organization in 2020 after going undrafted.
🪧 NEWCOMER ALERT 🪧Teal Army, welcome netminder Peyton Jones! The 6'4" goalie arrives in Belfast after splitting the past two years between the @ECHL and @TheAHL in North America. 👏Welcome, Jones. 🥅#WeAreGiants #GiantsWillRise #TrebleTuesday@Peyton_Jones31 pic.twitter.com/GMrC5D1c7g— Belfast Giants (@BelfastGiants) July 26, 2022
In 2021-22, the Langhorne, Pennsylvania, native posted a .904 save percentage at the ECHL level and a .917 in two games at the AHL level.
Jones joins a Belfast team that's won back-to-back championships and five total in its history.
The goalie also joins former teammate David Goodwin, who captained Penn State in Jones’ freshman season.
MORE SPORTS COVERAGE
In sports, ESPN’s ESPYS are the premier awards given out to all of the year’s best athletes,…