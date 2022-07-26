The Belfast Giants of the EIHL announced the signing of former Penn State goaltender Peyton Jones on Tuesday.

Following his four-year career as a Nittany Lion, Jones signed with the Colorado Avalanche organization in 2020 after going undrafted.

🪧 NEWCOMER ALERT 🪧Teal Army, welcome netminder Peyton Jones! The 6'4" goalie arrives in Belfast after splitting the past two years between the @ECHL and @TheAHL in North America. 👏Welcome, Jones. 🥅#WeAreGiants #GiantsWillRise #TrebleTuesday@Peyton_Jones31 pic.twitter.com/GMrC5D1c7g — Belfast Giants (@BelfastGiants) July 26, 2022

In 2021-22, the Langhorne, Pennsylvania, native posted a .904 save percentage at the ECHL level and a .917 in two games at the AHL level.

Jones joins a Belfast team that's won back-to-back championships and five total in its history.

The goalie also joins former teammate David Goodwin, who captained Penn State in Jones’ freshman season.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE