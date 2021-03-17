Penn State’s 2020-21 season won’t go down in the record books for its accomplishments, but rather what the team endured.

The Nittany Lions finished their campaign with a 10-12 record and were bounced from the Big Ten Tournament in a 4-3 overtime loss to Wisconsin.

No, the blue and white won’t play past its conference tournament, as the highly-competitive NCAA Tournament field features just 16 teams that will all likely not be named Penn State.

However, this outside-looking-in view of the Nittany Lions’ season fails to articulate Penn State’s story this year.

Beginning its season in mid-November with nearly eight months having passed between game play, the blue and white fumbled away its start to the campaign.

Fresh off a Big Ten regular-season title the year prior, a Penn State team seeking to replace seven of its top nine goal-scorers sputtered and began the year 0-5.

Although the quintet of losses came against Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan, who finished in first, second and third in the conference in the regular season, the Nittany Lions’ slow start against the Big Ten’s best indicated they would be in for a tough scene.

The blue and white got off the snide with a breakout game against Michigan in early December, topping the Wolverines 9-5 to earn its first victory of the year.

From there, the Nittany Lions rattled off three consecutive victories as they found a more reliable answer in net in goalie Oskar Autio. For the first third of the season, Penn State rotated between Autio and highly touted netminder Liam Souliere.

However, the latter played himself out of the starting lineup as Souliere finished the year giving up more than 4½ goals per game.

While Autio’s roughly three goals per game won’t win him any awards, he gave up four or more goals five times in his remaining 14 starts after doing so in three of his first four games of the season.

With a more consistent goaltending situation in place, Penn State dropped a pair of games against Michigan State and Ohio State before rattling off another winning streak, this time a three-game long one, to move to .500 for the first time all year.

The blue and white would split each of its next two series against Wisconsin and Notre Dame to enter February with a .500 record at 9-9 overall.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Of course, February is when everything unraveled for the program.

The University of Michigan went on an athletic department-wide pause due to a coronavirus variant being discovered within the Wolverines’ programs.

This stoppage in play laid the groundwork for four straight canceled series for Penn State, as the Nittany Lions dealt with coronavirus issues of their own prior to battles against Ohio State, Arizona State and Minnesota.

A 34-day pause came to an end when the blue and white faced Notre Dame away from home for a pair of games just before the Big Ten Tournament started off.

Of course, it was an ugly showing for the Nittany Lions in those contests as the Fighting Irish swamped them by a combined score of 12-3.

Needing three straight wins in its conference tournament to keep its season alive, Penn State was presented with a fifth straight game against Notre Dame.

The difference this time, as opposed to their previous three encounters, was that the blue and white emerged victorious in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, dethroning a Fighting Irish squad that was playing on their home ice of Compton Family Ice Arena.

Needing just two wins to secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, Penn State matched up against the Badgers, the No. 1 seed and a team that possesses arguably the best player in college hockey in prolific goal-scorer Cole Caufield.

While the Nittany Lions were unable to fulfill their dreams of winning the Big Ten Tournament and moving on to the NCAA Tournament, they gave Wisconsin all they could and nearly pulled out a victory and a chance to play Minnesota in a winner-take-all game.

Penn State held a 3-2 lead with less than seven minutes to go that ultimately withered up when Caufield netted an equalizer and game-winner in overtime. However, the blue and white’s ability to even challenge Wisconsin is an accomplishment in itself.

A team that lost its first five games, missed a month of games in February and was blown out in consecutive games by Notre Dame prior to the Big Ten Tournament posed a miniscule threat to the Fighting Irish, let alone the Badgers.

However, after what appears to be the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign for Penn State, it’s clear it endured unparalleled adversity in an incomprehensible season to present a legitimate challenge to both Notre Dame and Wisconsin come conference tournament time.