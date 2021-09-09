After an up-and-down 2020-21 season, Penn State’s defense will need to perform more consistently if it wants to bounce back in 2021-22.

The Nittany Lions found themselves ranked near the bottom in most defensive team statistics this past season.

They ranked sixth out of seven teams in scoring defense and allowed the second-most goals of any team in the conference despite playing the least amount of games.

A major contributor to Penn State’s less-than-superb defense was its steep drop off in special teams, specifically when it came to the penalty kill.

Two seasons ago in 2019-20, however, the blue and white ranked first in the conference in penalty kill percentage.

In 2020-21, that metric flipped on its head, as Penn State allowed the highest percentage of goals on power plays despite conceding the fewest number of total penalties.

Two years ago, the defense was headlined by All-Big Ten first-team defenseman Cole Hults, and this season the Nittany Lions will need a defender to perform similarly.

One candidate to fill this role is senior Paul DeNaples. The fourth-year player was a major contributor for the Nittany Lions on both ends in his first and second seasons with the team.

However, as the team’s play faltered last season, so did DeNaples. He went from having the second-best plus-minus in 2019-20 at plus-18 to having the second-worst the following season, at -11.

During his freshman campaign, DeNaples boasted a team-leading plus-31 while playing in all 39 games.

If Penn State wants to bounce back defensively, DeNaples has to play at or near his full potential.

Another veteran that Penn State will look to going forward is fifth-year senior Clayton Phillips.

Phillips, originally from Minnesota, started his career playing for the Minnesota Golden Gophers before transferring to Penn State after the 2018-19 season.

Phillips has yet to post a positive plus-minus in college, despite contributing 26 total points over the past three seasons.

Junior Mason Snell will look for a breakout year to turn his short career around in Happy Valley. The Canadian posted a combined minus-17 plus-minus over his first two years with the program.

Snell will also need to clean up his act on the ice, as he took the most penalties on the team and had the second-most penalty minutes for Penn State last year.

Unless Snell plans to take a Tom Wilson-esque route and contribute much more on offense than his nine career points, he will need to do his best to stay on the ice.

One encouraging metric from Snell is that his goals, though limited, came in important moments in 2019-20. Despite only scoring two goals as a freshman, both of Snell’s tallies were recorded as game winners.

The Nittany Lions will also turn to young defensemen to help create a formidable set of blue-liners.

Jimmy Dowd Jr. may carry the most expectations of any young Nittany Lion defender. The sophomore was a 10-point scorer as a first-year and led all Penn State defenders in plus-minus with a season total of plus-7, which was good enough for second best on the entire team.

Dowd Jr. might’ve been an All-Big Ten freshman team selection had the Nittany Lions found more success as a unit.

He is the son of 17-year NHL veteran Jim Dowd, so hockey prowess is nothing new to the New Jersey native.

Incoming freshman Simon Mack showed impressive scoring ability at the junior level as a member of the Brockville Braves of the Central Canada Hockey League.

In 2018-19, Mack scored 44 total points, including 40 assists. After the season, he was named as the team’s top defenseman and was picked as a second-team All-Star in the CCHL.

Despite not making a large impact on the scoresheet during their time at Penn State, sophomore Christian Berger and junior Kenny Johnson will still have some minutes to fill in the fast-approaching 2021-22 season.

While there is a mixture of experience and inexperience among Guy Gadowsky’s defensemen, they will need to gel together if the Nittany Lions want a shot at the Big Ten title this season.

