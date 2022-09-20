The saying goes, defense wins games, but you can’t win if you don’t put a crooked number in the score column.

Penn State returns almost all of its offensive weapons from last season, graduating just one of its forwards.

Losing its Swiss Army knife — Adam Pilewicz — is sure to be a big blow to the blue and white locker room, but behind the leadership of seniors Kevin Wall, Connor McMenamin and Connor MacEachern, its high-powered offense shouldn’t take much of a hit.

Guy Gadowsky’s squad doesn’t have an issue getting shots on goal, producing over 39 per game last season; its challenge is finding the back of the net.

As a group, the Nittany Lions averaged 3.1 goals per game in 2021-22, but they scored on just 7.8% of their shots, both good for fifth in the Big Ten last season.

The blue and white will need to rely on its veteran experience and a few recent additions to propel it up the conference leaderboard.

Here’s a look at some of Penn State’s key frontliners.

Connor MacEachern

Down to the wire, with the game on the line, Gadowsky could always rely on one player to seal the victory.

In his junior season, MacEachern registered three game-winning goals while pacing the group in power-play tallies. Of his 14 goals last year, six of them came on the man-advantage, tying the program single-season record.

MacEachern had his best season with the blue and white in 2021-22, posting career highs in assists and goals for 28 total points, good for second-best on the team.

The Nittany Lions will look to rely on the Brooklin, Ontario, native for offensive production when the puck drops for the first time at Pegula Ice Arena.

Kevin Wall

Every year in Happy Valley just gets better and better for Wall.

After posting career highs in goals and assists as a sophomore, Wall outdid his previous season bests by notching 16 and 13, respectively, to lead the blue and white bench with 29 points as a junior.

Against Niagara last year, Wall secured his first career hat trick, recording just the 10th three-goal performance in program history.

Now entering his senior season, Wall will hope to continue the trend of outperforming his previous year’s totals.

Connor McMenamin

Since joining the Nittany Lions, McMenamin has been a critical component to Gadowsky’s offensive rotations.

McMenamin failed to appear in just two games in his first three years at Penn State, with both coming during his freshman campaign. For the past two seasons, the senior has skated in 60 consecutive games.

Although his impact may not be felt in the points column, McMenamin provided intangible skills on the ice, ranking third amongst all Nittany Lion forwards in plus-minus.

Ryan Kirwan

Ryan Kirwan secured his first career goal in dramatic fashion last season for the Nittany Lions — which just so happened to be the first goal of the year for them in a 3-1 victory over LIU.

The freshman sensation continued to ravage opposing goaltenders, tallying 13 goals and 13 assists throughout, good for third in points for Penn State. Kirwan’s 26 points ranked fifth all-time in program history among freshmen.

Along with MacEachern and then-sophomore Christian Sarlo, Kirwan paced the team with three game-winning goals.

Gadowsky is sure to rely on the sophomore in key situations as he continues to develop his craft on the ice.

Ture Linden and Ashton Calder

The Nittany Lions picked up two battle-hardened additions from the transfer portal this offseason.

Ture Linden joins the blue and white after spending four seasons at RPI, serving as its captain last year as a senior.

Linden had a career year in 2021-22 with the Engineers, as he posted 39 points on 20 goals which tied for 11th in the nation.

Penn State will be Ashton Calder’s third and final stop on his collegiate hockey journey, after stints with Lake Superior State and most recently, North Dakota.

Calder is the definition of a veteran and ranks third among all active NCAA players with 141 total games throughout his career.

Both Linden and Calder will bring veteran talent to an already loaded blue and white squad.

With experience on their side, the Nittany Lions look to build on their success in the shot department while registering a few more goals in the process.

