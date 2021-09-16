As winter draws closer and Penn State prepares for its season opener on Oct. 3 against Long Island, there’s plenty of speculation on how this team will respond to a lackluster 2020-21 campaign.

There may be plenty of blame to go around in light of a 10-12 season for the blue and white.

However, the focus is keeping the puck out of your own net and in the opponents, and the easiest person to blame — more often than not — is the goalie.

It was a rough year for senior Oskar Autio and the rest of the netminders. The question remains: How will Guy Gadowsky have his goalies ready for the upcoming season? And how will they stack up to the rest of the Big Ten?

Goalie is a naturally thin position group, there could be comparisons made with every netminder in the conference, but Autio stands out among the pack for a multitude of reasons.

Last season, the Nittany Lions lost a number of games due to poor defense and goalkeeping.

Losses such as the 6-3 and 7-3 defeats to Wisconsin, as well as a 6-3 loss to Ohio State, are cases in point of dropping games due to underwhelming defense and shoddy play between the pipes.

Inconsistency is the only word that fully encompasses Autio’s 2020-21 campaign.

One night, the Finn would have a career performance, like his 41-save tilt against Wisconsin and the next he would let in seven goals.

Autio is going to have to be sharper than last season and be a leader of his team in front of the net, especially for a player as seasoned as the fourth year.

That being said, experience is something Autio has that many players in the Big Ten don’t.

With just eight total in-game appearances during his first two years in Happy Valley, Autio didn’t have much time to learn at the collegiate level entering his junior year.

However, there was a huge transition going into last season, as Autio was given a heavier workload and higher expectations than ever before — starting in all 18 games.

While there is a certain level of disappointment associated with the past season of play for Autio, an optimistic perspective could be to treat the struggles as a learning experience.

The support of his teammates and Gadowsky’s staff is going to be important for growth this year.

Realistically speaking, expectations shouldn’t be high for Autio going into 2021-22.

While he certainly had his moments, there were too many points put on the board because of him.

Autio finished near last place in almost every statistic for goalies in the Big Ten a season ago, placing last in save percentage (0.894), seventh in goals-against average (3.13) and sixth in winning percentage (0.500).

While many starting goalies graduated last year, such as Robbie Beydoun of Wisconsin, there is no indication that Autio will perform better than the players replacing those recently graduated netminders outside of Autio’s Big Ten experience.

It would be a step in the right direction for the team if Autio can be a mid-tier goalie in the Big Ten.

While it may be difficult to pinpoint, indications lead toward a mediocre season unless there is a noticeable improvement in the offseason.

With sophomore bench-piece Doug Dorr never having appeared for Penn State coupled with a disappointing performance from sophomore Liam Souliere last season, how this position group stacks up to the rest of the conference rests solely on the shoulders of the clear starter — Autio.

There could be an argument that the netminders are the worst position group of the team, which does not bode well for Gadowsky’s squad as it prepares for the upcoming season.

Once again, there is certainly plenty of speculation to be made for this group of goalies, and any and all questions will be answered come October.

