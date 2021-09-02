Penn State’s typically high-octane offense will seek to return to form for the 2021-22 season.

In Guy Gadowsky’s previous eight years leading the Nittany Lions in Big Ten play, the blue and white has finished first in scoring in the Big Ten four times.

However, during the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign in which Penn State lost out on a plethora of games due to coronavirus complications, the squad was fifth best in the conference at putting pucks in the back of the net.

Now, Gadowky’s group will do its best to revert to the norm while losing three of its top goal scorers from last season in Alex Limoges, Tim Doherty and Aarne Talvitie.

While a seemingly difficult task, a key Nittany Lion returns in junior forward Kevin Wall.

The Penfield, New York, native recorded 19 points on eight goals and 11 assists last year in what was a breakout season.

Wall tallied a pair of goals during his freshman campaign, one of which came in what would be the last game of the season, since the remainder of the 2019-20 season was canceled in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

After taking a gigantic leap forward from Year 1 to Year 2, it would serve the blue and white well for Wall to improve upon last year’s numbers once again.

The Nittany Lions’ fifth-leading scorer from this past season returns in Connor McMenamin, who chipped in six goals and nine assists in 22 games.

Not only was McMenamin a solid offensive weapon, but he led Penn State in plus-minus with a +8 mark.

A solid two-way player for the blue and white last year, the junior from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, will similarly be called upon to deliver with an increased level of impact on the ice.

Christian Sarlo is also primed to build off a fantastic end to his first year at University Park.

The sophomore notched 11 points last season, but four of those came in Penn State’s last three games of the year.

Sarlo was a highly thought of recruit coming into last fall, especially considering his prior experience as an alternate captain for the Lincoln Stars of the USHL.

In the same manner that Wall showed marked improvement in his second campaign donning the blue and white, Sarlo could capitalize on his fantastic finish last season and use it to propel forward this year.

After playing in only 19 games as a freshman, Chase McLane is back for more in Year 2.

While his five-point season, which featured a trio of goals, may seem innocuous, McLane was extremely clutch for Penn State in a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal matchup against Notre Dame last year.

McLane had two goals in the Nittany Lions’ 6-3 upset of Notre Dame that came after the Fighting Irish defeated the blue and white in the previous three encounters.

A bit of an unsung player among last season’s forwards unit, junior Connor MacEachern finished tied for fourth on the team with nine assists.

Though his goal-scoring contributions were limited to just two, MacEachern’s presence was felt on the offensive end of the ice.

However, MacEachern was foiled by some bad luck, as his -4 plus-minus hardly demonstrated any defensive prowess.

One individual who underperformed in his first year with the program was now-sophomore Xander Lamppa, whose 20 shots on net yielded only one goal in addition to his sole assist.

Lamppa only skated in 13 games last season and did not appear in any contests following the team’s coronavirus pause.

For Penn State to do better than its fifth-place Big Ten finish in the 2020-21 season, it will need increased production from underclassmen like Lamppa, McLane and Sarlo.

Not to mention unproven newcomers Carson Dyck, Ryan Kirwan, Ben Schoen and Danny Dzhaniyev, all of whom are freshmen, who will likely be called upon to make an immediate impact.

Regardless of the contributions that Gadowsky and his staff receive from these younger players, Wall is back to once again drive the blue and white’s offensive charge.

So long as he can lead by example and produce as he showcased last year, the Nittany Lion offense is more than capable of returning to its former glory.

