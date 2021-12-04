Players, coaches celebrate Penn State men's hockey's Teddy Bear Toss Game despite loss

Though Penn State may not have got the result it wanted on the ice, Saturday’s Teddy Bear Toss Game was a victory for everyone involved.

Every year, Pegula Ice Arena hosts the game in an effort to raise money and bring cheer with stuffed animals to the less fortunate and pediatric cancer patients.

While a contest that offered intensity, scoring and physicality was in the spotlight for much of the night, a 4-3 game in which the Nittany Lion attack put up 53 shots on goal, the hundreds of teddy bears tossed from the stands in the first intermission stole the show.

Now that society is reacclimating itself to large social gatherings, Saturday’s festivities transcended a normal night in Hockey Valley.

The game provided a ton of action, with rival schools at odds in a contest that provided 13 penalties.

“It was good intensity and up-and-down emotional hockey. You don’t like coming out on the losing end, but you know what? That’s what makes hockey so fun,” Guy Gadowsky said.

At the end of the day, all participants in Saturday night’s game were on the same side when it came to the fight against cancer.

This was the Spartans’ second Teddy Bear Toss Game of the year, and for coach Denton Cole, the event leaves a distinct impact on his players.

“Big Ten universities do a good job with student athletes, getting them engaged with that stuff and understanding what a privilege we have,” Cole said. “Those are the stories that don’t make the sports page.”

The fans may have gotten the chance to have some fun at the rink, but ultimately, it’s the purpose behind that fun that matters the most according to the green and white coach.

“It makes me sympathise,” Cole said. “The Teddy Bear Toss isn’t just fun, it’s where they are going and who they impact.”

One way or another, cancer has affected many people or someone they might know and the first intermission provided an outlet for amusement with a deeper purpose.

The fans showed up, as the arena was packed top to bottom with the exception of a few seats, and Gadowsky wasn’t shy about showing appreciation for his team’s supporters.

“Our student section was awesome, like awesome. That’s a big part of our program” Gadowsky said. “If we continue to have the great support we have, we continue to play fast and put pucks in the net, you’re going to see some success in the future.”

While so much focus is put into preparing for games and then eventually executing on the ice for the players, senior defenseman and captain Paul DeNaples could take a step back and appreciate the bigger picture of the event.

“Honestly, I don’t really know much about THON, but it was amazing,” DeNaples said. “It’s the best thing about this school.”

For DeNaples, part of the importance in putting on the blue and white jersey is to represent a school that holds such a major philanthropy event every year.

It may just be a few young adults playing the game they have always played, but hockey is an outlet for them to do something greater.

“We’re out there doing it for [the kids,]” DeNaples said.

Despite falling victim to yet another conference defeat, Gadowsky seemingly was in good spirits after the Penn State faithful showed up in masses in support of their Nittany Lions.

Saturday was special not just because of a game that offered plenty of excitement, it was the way Penn State students, alumni and fans came together once again in support of the kids.

“We don’t spend enough time talking about these things, but these are the things that will make a bigger difference in [the student athletes] lives,” Cole said.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

+2 Penn State men’s hockey’s defense sputters, Michigan State earns road series split Hungry for its first sweep of the year in conference play, Penn State came up short of doing…