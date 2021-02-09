Big Ten Men's Ice Hockey Tournament Championship Game vs. Notre Dame, Coach Gadowsky
Coach Guy Gadowsky looks toward the play during the Big Ten Men’s Ice Hockey Championship against Notre Dame at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind. on Mar. 23, 2019. The No. 16 Fighting Irish defeated No. 17 Nittany Lions 3-2.

 Ken Minamoto

Penn State's layoff has gotten a week longer.

The Nittany Lions will not play this weekend against Ohio State after a positive coronavirus test among tier-1 personnel.

The delay comes right after the Nittany Lions missed their previous series against Michigan due to coronavirus concerns after a department-wide pause for the Wolverines.

The teams will work with the Big Ten to try to reschedule the games.

Penn State’s next chance to play comes Saturday, Feb. 20 against Arizona State.

