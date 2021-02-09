Penn State's layoff has gotten a week longer.

The Nittany Lions will not play this weekend against Ohio State after a positive coronavirus test among tier-1 personnel.

This weekend's series against Ohio State has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 results among Penn State's Tier 1 personnel. The institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options.#WeAre #HockeyValleyRead ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/7YbfqvpWIO — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) February 9, 2021

The delay comes right after the Nittany Lions missed their previous series against Michigan due to coronavirus concerns after a department-wide pause for the Wolverines.

The teams will work with the Big Ten to try to reschedule the games.

Penn State’s next chance to play comes Saturday, Feb. 20 against Arizona State.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

+2 State College Spikes release 2021 schedule The State College Spikes minor league baseball team released its 2021 schedule Tuesday, its …