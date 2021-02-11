Penn State will have to wait at least another week before it returns to the ice.

The Nittany Lions’ series that was scheduled for Feb. 20 and 21 against Arizona State has been canceled and will not be rescheduled due to positive coronavirus tests among the blue and white’s Tier 1 personnel.

Penn State had already paused all team-related activities and postponed its series against Ohio State that was slated for Feb. 12 and 13.

The next game remaining on the Nittany Lions’ schedule is Feb. 27 against Minnesota.

