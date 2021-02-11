Penn State Men's Hockey vs. Arizona State
Buy Now

Players fight after collapsing into each other during the Penn State men's hockey game against Arizona State at Pegula Ice Arena on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Penn State won 5-4 in overtime.

 Josie Chen

Penn State will have to wait at least another week before it returns to the ice.

The Nittany Lions’ series that was scheduled for Feb. 20 and 21 against Arizona State has been canceled and will not be rescheduled due to positive coronavirus tests among the blue and white’s Tier 1 personnel.

Penn State had already paused all team-related activities and postponed its series against Ohio State that was slated for Feb. 12 and 13.

The next game remaining on the Nittany Lions’ schedule is Feb. 27 against Minnesota.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags