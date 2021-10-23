Sophomore forward Tyler Paquette had the most impactful night of his career in Penn State’s win Friday.

Paquette was an integral part of a penalty kill that didn’t allow a single goal despite seven power play opportunities for the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The hard-nosed forward even scored a short-handed goal for the blue and white in the first period.

Paquette’s goal was not only the first of the night for Penn State, but the first of the sophomore’s collegiate career.

The Nittany Lion would add a second tally, much later in the game, when Niagara pulled its goalie in the third period.

With two points in the game, Paquette doubled his total in points from his freshman season, having played six games in both years.

Guy Gadowsky said the forward has been grinding all year and that his goals were well deserved.

“He’s been working extremely hard all season, it was nice to see him get rewarded,” Gadowsky said.

Paquette finished the night with two goals on three shots and a blocked shot. The sophomore also ended with a +1 plus-minus for the blue and white.

Gadowsky took a second to acknowledge Paquette as an outstanding representative of Penn State academically after appalling his work ethic.

“He's a guy that does the right things,” Gadowsky said. “He works extremely hard [on] off days, he's a great student, he represents himself and this university extremely well.”

When mentioning Paquette, coach Gadowsky made sure to bring up and credit his penalty-killing linemate, freshman forward Carson Dyck, too.

Dyck recorded both primary assists on Paquette’s goals, giving him three total on the season.

With Connor McMenamin leaving the matchup after garnering a game misconduct, it was up to other guys to take a larger role for Penn State on the kill.

Gadowsky said Dyck and Paquette earned that role and noted that tonight was them proving their worth to that group.

“They've been doing a really good job of killing,” Gadowsky said. “They were given an opportunity to show what they could do, they weren't handed it, but because they've done a consistently good job, they continue to get more ice time.”

Gadowsky gave props to the two underclassmen for their wit on the ice and made it known that they appreciate their role on the penalty kill.

“I think they’re very intelligent players,” Gadowsky said. “I think they also have pride in the penalty kill. They're not just smarter, they have a lot of pride in that role.”

Gadowsky’s praise, and the scoresheet, make it seem likely that the young duo will continue to earn minutes on the penalty kill going forward.

Paquette said he is trying to take advantage of the chance that his coach has given him on the penalty kill.

“Guy’s given me kind of a responsibility that I've tried to make the most of,” Paquette said.

The attackman said he was happy to finally get the monkey off his back after not scoring a goal through his first 11 games in college.

“That was awesome, especially in front of such a good crowd,” Paquette said. “Felt good after [not scoring for] a while, I was in a bit of a slump. Dyck made a nice play so I can't really complain.”

The blue and white beat Niagara behind the superb play of its penalty kill, led by Dyck and Paquette and moved to 5-1 on the season.

The Nittany Lions take on North Dakota next Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Good win,” Paquette said. “Good way to end the weekend.”

