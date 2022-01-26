One Penn Stater was recognized for a breakout weekend Wednesday morning.

Freshman forward Ryan Kirwan was named the Big Ten's second star of the week after scoring four goals in Penn State's two-game sweep of Wisconsin.

Kirwan recorded the first multi-goal game of his career on Friday night before doing so again in Saturday's 7-2 beatdown of the Badgers.

The New York native leads all blue and white freshmen in goals on the year with nine, which is also good enough for third-best on the entire team.

The Nittany Lions are 14-12 on the season and will take on Ohio State at home this coming Friday and Saturday.