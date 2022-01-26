One Penn Stater was recognized for a breakout weekend Wednesday morning.
Freshman forward Ryan Kirwan was named the Big Ten's second star of the week after scoring four goals in Penn State's two-game sweep of Wisconsin.
Your #B1GHockey Three Stars:⭐️ @OhioStateMHKY G Jakub Dobeš⭐️⭐️ @PennStateMHKY F Ryan Kirwan⭐️⭐️⭐️ @NDHockey F Ryder RolstonFor more information on this week’s #B1GHockey honorees, check out our full release: https://t.co/7F1HRJOLDA pic.twitter.com/l4JbfuW0AC— Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) January 26, 2022
Kirwan recorded the first multi-goal game of his career on Friday night before doing so again in Saturday's 7-2 beatdown of the Badgers.
The New York native leads all blue and white freshmen in goals on the year with nine, which is also good enough for third-best on the entire team.
The Nittany Lions are 14-12 on the season and will take on Ohio State at home this coming Friday and Saturday.