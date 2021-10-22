Kevin Wall’s first career hat trick guided Penn State to victory over Niagara Friday night.

The Nittany Lions’ 6-2 win granted them a series sweep of the Purple Eagles. In the early goings, it seemed the blue and white was hardly ready to repeat as the victorious team a day after handedly topping the Purple Eagles.

Jimmy Dowd Jr. was called for cross checking just 19 seconds into the opening period and Niagara would then get the contest’s first five shots against goalie Liam Souliere, who was starting just his second game of the season.

Later in the opening frame, forward Connor McMenamin received a game misconduct penalty and was disqualified, but during the ensuing five-minute major, and amid Niagara’s one-man advantage, it wasn’t the Purple Eagles who added onto their lead.

Instead, Tyler Paquette, who received a beautiful dump-off from Carson Dyck and beat Niagara goalie Jake Sibell, did so for the blue and white. The shorthanded score kicked off a hard-fought victory for the Nittany Lions.

Two more Nittany Lions found twine and both Albin Nilsson and Walker Sommer did so for the Purple Eagles in Penn State’s penultimate nonconference match before a date with North Dakota in Nashville.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s win to complete the sweep of Niagara.

White-hot Wall

Forward Kevin Wall had the second-most goals of any Penn State player a season ago, but through the early stages of the season, it seemed increasingly unlikely he would be unable to do so as a junior.

He entered the Niagara series with one goal on 20 shots, but after 120 minutes of hockey against the Purple Eagles, Wall now has six.

Thanks to a multi-goal effort in games one and a hat trick in game two of the Niagara series, Wall now has the most goals of any Nittany Lion on roster with six.

A regular on Wall’s line, center Ben Copeland also kept up with his assisting play. He dished out his third dime of the series Friday night, and all of them came when the blue and white faced Niagara.

Copeland’s presence alongside Wall has helped the Penfield, New York, native re-find his stroke, and at an opportune time considering conference play commences Nov. 5 at Ohio State.

Prodigious penalty kill

One would be hard pressed to believe Guy Gadowsky is satisfied with each of the seven penalties Penn State took in the contest.

However, much to the Nittany Lions’ credit, this unit kept Niagara from scoring every time it had an extra skater on the ice relative to the blue and white.

Perhaps the most impressive penalty kill came directly after McMenamin’s game misconduct penalty, as not only did Penn State keep Niagara scoreless but the Nittany Lions also netted a score of their own.

Coming into this matchup, the blue and white’s penalty kill was absurdly stringent, having given up only one power-play goal in 23 chances.

Though avoiding penalties altogether would certainly bode well for Penn State as it moves into conference play, the ability to prevent potential momentum shifts via the power play will be critical once the Big Ten slate gets underway.

Solid, not stellar, Souliere

Unlike the early stages of last season, by all indications goalie Oskar Autio is the unquestioned starter for Penn State given his body of work from last season and his most recent showing, which was a shutout of Niagara.

In his place Friday night in goal for the Nittany Lions was Souliere, who endured what was a troublesome freshman campaign at times last winter.

He still allowed the pair of goals to Nilsson and Sommer that he would probably want another crack at stopping, but otherwise, Souliere provided stability in Penn State’s crease.

Given the early onslaught of Niagara shots, as the Purple Eagles outshot the Nittany Lions 16-7 in the opening frame, Souliere needed to perform at a level that often escaped him a year ago.

However, against the Purple Eagles, Souliere’s 33 saves were enough to guide the blue and white to its fifth win of the 2021-22 campaign.

