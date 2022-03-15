One veteran Nittany Lion earned an end-of-year honor Tuesday afternoon.

Junior forward Kevin Wall was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention for his career year with the blue and white.

Wall led Penn State in both points and goals on the season, tallying 29 and 16 respectively.

The Penfield, New York, native finished the year tied for fifth in the Big Ten in goal scoring.

