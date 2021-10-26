Penn State junior forward Kevin Wall was honored for his recent performances by the Big Ten.

Coming off a monster weekend in which he scored five goals over the course of two games against Niagara, Wall earned the Big Ten’s First Star of the Week.

Wall’s five goals were the most of anyone in the conference last weekend, three of which coming in a game-two hat trick.

Wall is the first Nittany Lion to earn the Big Ten's First Star of the Week since Liam Folkes, who took home the award Dec. 3, 2019.

