Men's hockey vs. Minnesota, Wall (21) and Snell (16)

Forward Kevin Wall (21) and defenseman Mason Snell (16) celebrate Wall's go-ahead, game winning goal in the third period during the men’s hockey game against Minnesota at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The No. 11 Nittany Lions defeated the No. 18 Golden Gophers, 3-2.

 Ken Minamoto

Penn State junior forward Kevin Wall was honored for his recent performances by the Big Ten.

Coming off a monster weekend in which he scored five goals over the course of two games against Niagara, Wall earned the Big Ten’s First Star of the Week.

Wall’s five goals were the most of anyone in the conference last weekend, three of which coming in a game-two hat trick.

Wall is the first Nittany Lion to earn the Big Ten's First Star of the Week since Liam Folkes, who took home the award Dec. 3, 2019.

