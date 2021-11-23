Penn State men's hockey's Jimmy Dowd Jr. takes home Big Ten 3rd Star of the Week

One Penn State player is taking home some hardware this week.
Nittany Lion sophomore defender Jimmy Dowd Jr. is one of this week's Big Ten stars earning the third star.
Your #B1GHockey Three Stars:— Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) November 23, 2021
⭐️ @NDHockey F Max Ellis
⭐️⭐️ @GopherHockey F Matthew Knies
⭐️⭐️⭐️ @PennStateMHKY D Jimmy Dowd Jr.
For more information on this week’s #B1GHockey honorees, check out our full release: https://t.co/ZofAUa44Nb pic.twitter.com/eUxEGdQK31
Dowd Jr. racked up three points on a goal and two assists in the series split with No. 7 Minnesota this past weekend.
He also had an assist on the game-winning goal in Friday's 5-3 win over the Golden Gophers, giving him his first weekly honor.
Dowd Jr. and Penn State look to add some more wins to their resume against St. Thomas starting Tuesday.
MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE
After Penn State took the first match on Friday, Minnesota came out on top in a tightly cont…