Penn State men's hockey's Jimmy Dowd Jr. takes home Big Ten 3rd Star of the Week

One Penn State player is taking home some hardware this week.

Nittany Lion sophomore defender Jimmy Dowd Jr. is one of this week's Big Ten stars earning the third star.

Dowd Jr. racked up three points on a goal and two assists in the series split with No. 7 Minnesota this past weekend.

He also had an assist on the game-winning goal in Friday's 5-3 win over the Golden Gophers, giving him his first weekly honor.

Dowd Jr. and Penn State look to add some more wins to their resume against St. Thomas starting Tuesday.

