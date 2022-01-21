Penn State’s Connor McMenamin refused to let an absence from his game define his overall play.

The junior forward out of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, entered Friday night’s game against Wisconsin with a +3 plus/minus, but he hadn’t scored since Nov. 12 against Michigan.

His scoreless streak ended at 13 games when he netted two goals against the Badgers en route to a 4-1 Nittany Lion victory.

For Guy Gadowsky, seeing McMenamin contribute on the stat sheet was a welcome sign, especially considering all that he means outside of his scoring abilities.

“He does all the little things for the team, he always has,” Gadowsky said. “He’s been playing very well in that sense lately. Really good team guys, often, the law of averages catch up to them and that’s what happened tonight.”

McMenamin, being the selfless player he is, said it’s been “nice to see other guys step up” amid his offensive struggles. Still, there was no denying the excitement on his face after getting off the schneid, especially in victory.

“It feels good. When you go through scoring slumps like that, it’s never fun,” McMenamin said. “It definitely feels good to get back in there.”

During his scoring drought that lasted 70 days, McMenamin said he continually told himself to “keep shooting.”

Rather than pout or complain, McMenamin was willing to do whatever it took to get himself going again.

After all, he had gone for 15 points in 22 games last season, including six goals.

“I just put my head down and tried to work through it and try and change my game or do anything to kind of keep going,” McMenamin said. “I kept telling myself, hopefully, one would go in.”

Liam Souliere, who got a surprise start in goal after not getting one since late November against St. Thomas, was stellar, stopping 40 of 41 Wisconsin shots.

Having contributors like McMenamin come through was appreciated by Souliere, who was admittedly nervous ahead of just his third conference start of the season.

According to Souliere, McMenamin’s play did more than just give him a lift.

“To see him every day, day in and day out at practice and just work hard, be a leader all the time, it kind of lifts the whole team up when you see guys like that; that are deserving get those points and those goals that they work for,” Souliere said. “It’s been good to see that.”

McMenamin was benefited by another somewhat unexpected contributor in Connor MacEachern, who assisted him on his first goal.

After being injured in the Notre Dame series, MacEachern missed both Michigan games and his status was in question heading into this series with the Badgers.

Luckily for the Nittany Lions, MacEachern — who is an “unbelievable guy” in McMenamin’s eyes — is a major offensive contributor, who’s second on the team in points, and his return provided a much-needed boost.

“When you lose a guy like that in your lineup, disregarding his on-ice abilities, it’s a tough loss in the locker room,” McMenamin said. “Just to have him back in the locker room and then obviously his on ice abilities speak for themselves… It was definitely nice to have him back tonight.”

It remains to be seen whether Gadowsky can have both Connor’s firing on all cylinders once more. Just as McMenamin had a solid sophomore campaign, MacEachern was an integral component of the blue and white’s offense as he assisted on nine goals.

Now, MacEachern has taken the next step and become the team’s second-best goal scorer racking up 11 goals, trailing only Kevin Wall.

McMenamin still has a lot of work to do to change that narrative and make up the lost ground, considering he doubled his season total in goals from two to four in one night.

Still, for a player who has been anything but a detriment to how Penn State fares in a season where the Nittany Lions continue to hover around .500 with a 13-12 record, the breakout performance was just what the doctor ordered in a much-needed Big Ten win.

“McMenamin has been playing really good hockey but hasn’t been rewarded a lot,” Gadowsky said. “Really nice to see that happen tonight.”

