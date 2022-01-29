For just a moment, it looked like Penn State would fall in another Big Ten matchup as Ohio State took a 1-0 lead in the shootout.

Not long after though, the students sang to the tune of the school’s alma mater, celebrating freshman forward Ben Schoen’s game-winning goal in the shootout.

Scoring the opening goal in regulation, Guy Gadowsky’s squad found itself in a similar situation to that of its previous bouts with Ohio State in November.

And just like before, Penn State would soon lose that 1-0 lead, falling behind heading into the third period 2-1.

However, the stark difference between Friday’s game and November’s series was the Nittany Lions’ ability to bounce back.

With a packed student section and intense play on the ice, this contest arguably offered more entertainment than any game this season for Penn State.

Because of the effect the crowd had on the game, Gadowsky and the players alike were adamant on the impact the Roar Zone has on the team.

“They bring it every night, it’s not just every once in a while. They are unbelievable,” Gadowsky said. “They kept us in there. They were positive. They were great. They were energetic. We rode their wave. They're the best in college hockey. They are.”

Though Friday was the only time the blue and white has experienced a shootout in the 2021-22 season, there wasn’t a lack of preparation from the Nittany Lions heading into it.

While Gadowsky had said before he prefers 3-on-3 overtime instead of the randomness that comes with a shootout, confidence levels were high in the Pegula Ice Arena as Penn State was just a couple of shots from exacting revenge against the No. 12 team in the nation.

Schoen, who put together possibly his best performance of the season, scoring and assisting in regulation on top of his game-winner, said he didn’t know that he’d be a part of the shootout.

“I didn’t even know what was gonna happen,” Schoen said. “We’ve got a lot of guys on the team who can score and a lot of upperclassmen, but all year Gadowsky has been giving me opportunities.”

For the freshman, the nature of the shot made the victory just a little sweeter, with the puck bouncing off the Ohio State netminder and just rolling past the goal-line.

“[I was] pretty nervous for sure,” Schoen said. “It was a very special moment for me.”

Not only was Schoen vital in Penn State’s winning efforts against the Buckeyes, but his performance was just a little more personal than some of the other players.

Hailing from Ohio, Schoen’s family was in attendance to watch him seal the deal in front of a packed house.

“I got my family here, and we’re all from Ohio,” Schoen said. “So to beat the Buckeyes was special to me.”

Though a multitude of skaters performed at a high level on Friday, the contest featured a hard-fought battle between the goalies.

Starting over senior goalie Oskar Autio, sophomore netminder Liam Souliere and Ohio State’s Jakub Duboš, though sacrificing two goals each in regulation, were impenetrable at times throughout the night.

While it’s still unclear who will be playing between the pipes in the next battle of the series, Gadowsky is happy to have two goalies he’s very confident in.

“It makes you sleep better at night,” Gadowsky said.

While emotions might be running high after winning in such a thrilling fashion, Gadowsky and the rest of the team know Saturday offers a brand new challenge.

Going into another rematch against the Buckeyes, the players know the difficulty behind repeating their most recent performance.

“[It’s about] consistency, just staying in it,” Schoen said. “Not getting too high and just doing what coach says, and hopefully, keep going.”

