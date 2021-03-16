For the second year in a row, Alex Limoges has been recognized for his on-ice performance.
The senior captain was named an All- Big Ten honorable mention following his play in the 2020-21 season.
Limoges averaged one point per game over his 22 games while contributing 10 goals during the campaign.
This is the second time in his career, and second year in a row that Limoges has been an honorable mention for All-Big Ten.
