Big Ten Men's Ice Hockey Tournament Semifinals vs. Ohio State, Limoges (9)
Alex Limoges (9) celebrates his goal during the Big Ten Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament Semifinals against Ohio State at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Mar. 17, 2019. The No. 17 Nittany Lions defeated the No. 6 Buckeyes, 5-1. 

 Ken Minamoto
After being the captain of Penn State during his senior season, Alex Limoges is moving on to the pros.
 
The Winchester, Virginia, native signed a professional tryout with the San Diego Gulls, the AHL affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks. 
 
In his final campaign, Limoges tallied 22 points that led the team while also leading the squad in goals with 10.
 
He finished his Nittany Lions career with 125 points including 51 goals, both of which are good for third all-time in program history.

