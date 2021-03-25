After being the captain of Penn State during his senior season, Alex Limoges is moving on to the pros.

The Winchester, Virginia, native signed a professional tryout with the San Diego Gulls, the AHL affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks.

Welcome to the team, Alex!We've signed former @PennStateMHKY captain Alex Limoges (@limogesalex) to a Professional Tryout (PTO) — San Diego Gulls (@SDGullsAHL) March 25, 2021

In his final campaign, Limoges tallied 22 points that led the team while also leading the squad in goals with 10.

He finished his Nittany Lions career with 125 points including 51 goals, both of which are good for third all-time in program history.

