Welcome to the team, Alex!We've signed former @PennStateMHKY captain Alex Limoges (@limogesalex) to a Professional Tryout (PTO)— San Diego Gulls (@SDGullsAHL) March 25, 2021
MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE
Another Penn Stater is off to the professional ranks.
Welcome to the team, Alex!We've signed former @PennStateMHKY captain Alex Limoges (@limogesalex) to a Professional Tryout (PTO)— San Diego Gulls (@SDGullsAHL) March 25, 2021
MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE
Another Penn Stater is off to the professional ranks.
Zech Lambert is a junior majoring in broadcast journalism with a minor in sports studies. He currently covers the men's hockey team for The Daily Collegian.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Penn State football held its pro day in front of representatives from 31 out of the 32 NFL teams.
We can list the ordering and take out for your restaurant here.
Click here to send us your information.
In this episode of Sports Speak, co-hosts Jared Smith and Alexis Yoder recap the past week in Penn State sports.
From left to right, Kaylie Withrow (senior-geography) and her dog Lola, Alyssa Lesher (senior-finance), and Leevi Placek (senior-earth sciences) enjoy the warm weather from Old Main lawn on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in University Park, Pa.