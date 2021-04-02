After four years at Penn State, senior Adam Pilewicz announced he will return to Happy Valley for a fifth season, exercising the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.

His decision comes after multiple Nittany Lions opted to turn pro rather than return, like former teammates Alex Limoges and Aarne Talvitie.

Pilewicz has four points in his career and has skated in 31 games.

“Penn State has given me everything I could have imagined and more,” Pilewicz said in a statement. “I’ll be back in the blue and white again next season and couldn’t be more excited.”

