Another Penn Stater is off to the professional ranks.

Forward Aarne Talvitie signed a two-year entry level contract with the New Jersey Devils Thursday morning.

Junior @AarneTalvitie is heading east on I-80 to New Jersey forgoing his final season in #HockeyValley after inking a two-year, entry-level contract with the @NJDevils!! Talvitie's ELC will begin with the 2021-22 season.Congrats Aarne and Good Luck!! #WeAre #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/84QXmHJVrZ — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) March 25, 2021

Talvitie was a sixth round pick by the Devils in the 2017 NHL draft before coming to Happy Valley for three years.

During his time with the blue and white, the Espoo, Finland, native racked up 48 points on 18 goals and 30 assists.

