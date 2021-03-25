Men's hockey vs. Alaska-Fairbanks, Talvitie (20)
Aarne Talvitie (20) skates with the puck while being chased by Alaska-Fairbanks player Kyler Hope (28) during the men’s hockey game against Alaska-Fairbanks at the Pegula Ice Arena on Oct. 17, 2019. The No. 9 Nittany Lions defeated the Nanooks, 7-0.

 Ken Minamoto

Another Penn Stater is off to the professional ranks.

Forward Aarne Talvitie signed a two-year entry level contract with the New Jersey Devils Thursday morning.

Talvitie was a sixth round pick by the Devils in the 2017 NHL draft before coming to Happy Valley for three years.

During his time with the blue and white, the Espoo, Finland, native racked up 48 points on 18 goals and 30 assists.

