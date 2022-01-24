Up 3-0 heading into the third period, Penn State was riding high, with its sights set on closing out Wisconsin.

The Nittany Lions had outscored the Badgers 7-1 through five periods and looked poised to sweep a two-game series for just the fourth time this season.

Then came the start of the third frame.

Wisconsin quickly shifted momentum by scoring just 1:10 in, and the red and white added a second goal at 2:45 to cut the deficit to one.

The second goal seemed to send a shock wave through Pegula Ice Arena, so much so that Guy Gadowsky ended up using his timeout just 4:18 into the third.

While this major momentum shift may have been enough in a sport like basketball to, without question, use a timeout, that isn’t always the case in hockey.

At the collegiate hockey level coaches only allotted one timeout in regulation, and in many cases that guaranteed stoppage is subconsciously reserved for a potential coach’s challenge.

Gadowsky made note of this when asked what his thought process was before calling the timeout, stating that there was “risk involved” because using it would take away the ability to challenge.

The head coach’s decision was ultimately made because of his team’s lost momentum, in addition to tactical deficiency that he felt was necessary to address.

“I didn't like the momentum,” Gadowsky said. “Then because we didn't have the correct centerman, an entire face off in the D-zone, we decided to do it.”

Penn State’s head coach said it was associate head coach Keith Fisher who originally suggested the idea, before he made the final decision to burn the timeout.

Sophomore forward Christian Sarlo credited his coaches for the timeout, stating it helped the Nittany Lions find their cool.

“I think it was just a good call by the coaches, kind of settling everyone down and not letting it get out of hand,” Sarlo said. “After that we kind of got back on track.”

While the blue and white ended up losing the subsequent draw, the timeout seemed to mark another momentum shift, this time in favor of the home team.

Sophomore defender Jimmy Dowd Jr. said he still held the utmost confidence in his team’s ability to win the game and said the bench took a composed approach to the coaching staff calling a timeout.

“I didn't have a doubt in my mind that we were going to lose that hockey game,” Dowd Jr. said. “We just got to stay composed, don't let our emotions get the best of us and just play the right way and do the right things. That's what we did after that timeout.”

The Nittany Lions quickly reaped the benefits of their head man’s approach, scoring less than a minute after the timeout was called.

Dowd Jr. gathered the primary assist on the tally, a goal scored by freshman forward Ben Schoen that sparked a 4-0 run by the blue and white.

“When you do the right things and stay positive, and just get back to basics and play simple hockey… good things happen,” Dowd Jr. said.

The Nittany Lions big third period catapulted them to a second straight win — just one night after breaking their four-game losing streak on Friday.

Hockey, like most sports, is a game that is so often predicated on momentum and who has it.

The Nittany Lions retook momentum in Saturday night’s game and didn’t look back, an approach they hope to deploy from game-to-game moving forward.

After using the momentum the blue and white picked up from Friday night’s win and taking it into Saturday, Gadowsky and company are looking to carry into their upcoming tilts with Ohio State and beyond.

“Saturday was our best back-to-back momentum night,” Gadowsky said. “We hope that we can make that happen [again].”

