Penn State survived on the road Saturday night.

The Nittany Lions beat Ohio State 3-2 to force a winner-takes-all game between the two on Sunday at 8 p.m.

Junior forward Connor McMenamin set up freshman forward Dylan Lugris’ rocket tally, a goal that gave Penn State a 1-0 lead late in the first period.

Penn State would retain its lead after 40 minutes of play, as each team found the back of the net.

The Buckeyes tied things up off the stick of sophomore forward Michael Gildon before the blue and white took its lead back with junior forward Kevin Wall finding the back of a yawning net.

In the third frame, sophomore goaltender Liam Souliere failed to freeze a netfront puck, allowing freshman defenseman Cole McWard to poke in the game-tying off a rebound.

Freshman forward Ryan Kirwan scored the game-winning goal with 2:41 to go in the third period.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s 3-2 playoff win.

Pitiful power play

The Nittany Lions continued to struggle on the man advantage Saturday.

Penn State ranked 35th in the nation on the power play heading into Game 2 of the first round of the Big Ten playoffs.

Despite gathering two more chances in Saturday’s contest, the blue and white once again came up empty.

All in all, Penn State has gone 0-for-5 across two games against Ohio State while a man up and failed to generate much of anything.

The team’s best look on special teams came while the squad was a man down, a short-handed rush that forced Ohio State freshman goaltender Jakob Dobeš to make a crucial save.

High shots early

Surprise, surprise. Penn State outshot its opponent by a wide margin once again.

The Nittany Lions led the Buckeyes 10-1 in the shot column just over five minutes into the contest.

The first period ended with the blue and white outshooting its opponent 19-8, though it was Ohio State that registered more high-danger chances in the first frame.

Despite this, it was Penn State that walked away with the lead after 20 minutes, with Lugris rocketing a grade-A chance into the back of the net.

The visiting Lions outshot Ohio State in each of the first four periods between the two teams until the Buckeyes beat them out by three shots in the second frame of Game 2.

Kirwan shines

Unsurprisingly, Penn State’s star freshman impressed once again on the ice.

Kirwan gathered two points on the night, including the game-winning goal in the third frame.

The New Yorker’s tally was his 12th of the season, which ranks third on the team for the 2021-22 season.

In the second period, Kirwan gathered the primary assist on Wall’s goal in the second period, his 13th helper of the year.

The youngster also ranks third on the squad with 25 points on the campaign for Penn State.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE