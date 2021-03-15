In a wild back-and-forth contest, Penn State saw its surprising Big Ten Tournament run come to a close.

The Nittany Lions fell in a nail-biter against Wisconsin in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament, losing to the Badgers 4-3 in overtime.

Wisconsin will now face the winner of Minnesota vs. Michigan in the conference tournament’s final.

With a relatively quiet first period nearly coming to a close, Sam Stange put the first goal on the scoreboard for Wisconsin with just 1:05 remaining in the opening frame.

Penn State’s Alex Limoges tied things up at one goal apiece midway through the middle period. Then in the third, the blue and white’s Tim Doherty kicked off the final period fireworks.

The two teams traded goals until Wisconsin’s Cole Caufield knotted things up at 3-3 in the third period. A scoreless remaining six minutes of regulation set the stage for a sudden-death overtime.

In the extra period, Caufield netted his 27th goal of the season under seven minutes into the frame. His conference-best scoring abilities carried Wisconsin when it needed its star most.

Top line shows out for Penn State

The Nittany Lions’ best line of Limoges, Doherty and Christian Sarlo provided all of their offense in the upset victory.

Each of the aforementioned players finished the game with at least two points, with Limoges and Sarlo tied for the team lead in assists with two while Doherty netted a pair of goals.

On the year, Limoges and Doherty are first and third on the team in points. While Sarlo has been somewhat of a weak link, the freshman forward has recorded a point in every game since the Nittany Lions returned from their coronavirus pause.

Both Limoges and Doherty are graduating from the program at the conclusion of the year while Sarlo still has three years of eligibility remaining.

The soon-departing seniors’ contributions to the program have been impressive on the stat sheet all throughout the regular season, but even more so in postseason play.

Talvitie quiet once more

For the fifth game in a row, Penn State forward Aarne Talvitie was held scoreless with neither any goals nor points.

Third on the Nittany Lions in goals and fifth in points, Talvitie has attempted 11 shots since his last score, which came against Wisconsin in January when two of his shots reached twine against the Badgers.

A streaky player who started off the year with five straight games without a goal, Talvitie had seven scores over 11 games in the middle of the year. But bookended around that hot streak were a pair of cold spells at the beginning and end of the season.

The latter one has certainly proved to be detrimental toward the blue and white as its alternate captain has become relatively quiet when his team needed him most.

Faceoff circle kind to Wisconsin

Against Notre Dame, Penn State lost 43 out of 63 faceoffs, which set the squad back frequently on both the offensive and defensive end.

A similar theme was present in Monday’s contest, as Wisconsin dominated inside the circle. The Badgers had 42 wins on the faceoff versus 23 for the Nittany Lions.

Both Aarne Talvitie and Doherty struggled mightily, as the former won just seven-of-22 faceoffs while the latter secured six-of-16 faceoffs.

Because of Penn State’s woes on puck drops, the Nittany Lions couldn’t find a way to lead in the most important statistical category, goals, as they did against the Fighting Irish.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State men’s soccer returns from hiatus with a bang After taking the pitch for the first time in over two weeks, Penn State came back in style w…