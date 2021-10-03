Penn State picked up a 3-1 win over Long Island in its first game thanks to the play of its underclassmen.

Five of the six points credited on the score sheet for the Nittany Lions’ first two goals were to three freshmen, and the sixth was awarded to a sophomore.

Freshman forward Ryan Kirwan and sophomore forward Chase McLane scored the first two goals while Kirwan and fellow-freshman defender Simon Mack each gathered an assist.

Another freshman, forward Danny ​​Dzhaniyev, was credited with a helper on each of the squad’s first two tallies.

Guy Gadowsky said he needs more from his team going forward but added that he was happy with how his younger players showed out in the team’s first game.

“I think the entire team will expect a lot more for what we are,” Gadowsky said. “We're not thrilled with that but good to get the first one out of the way and you look at our freshmen, I thought they all played very very well.”

Gadowsky recognized specific players, including point-scorers Kirwan and Dzhaniyev, but also other youngsters like Carson Dyck and Ben Schoen, who he credited for their success in the faceoff circle.

Schoen and Dyck, both freshman forwards, went a combined 19-12 on faceoffs. Schoen was particularly good, winning 72.7 percent of his matchups.

The Nittany Lions won 62.7 percent of the game’s total faceoffs, and all but one of the guys taking them were underclassmen.

Junior forward Connor McMenamin, who scored the blue and white’s third and final goal, said his team was unsurprised by how well the freshmen performed against Long Island.

“I mean the whole freshman class are unbelievable guys,” McMenamin said. “Doing what they did tonight, it's no surprise to any of us in the room.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Penn State men's hockey leans on young talent in season-opening win Freshman forward Ryan Kirwan left a convincing first impression in his inaugural game for th…

McMenamin gave credit to the coaching staff for doing a “fantastic” job recruiting and then reiterated that production from the younger players was expected but not overlooked.

One such former recruit is Kirwan, who committed to Penn State back in 2017, when he was just 15 years old.

Kirwan’s goal was not only the first of his college career, but it was also the first score of the season for the Nittany Lions.

The forward had a game-high seven shots on the day and finished with a team-high-tying two points as well.

Kirwan enjoyed his first game in a Penn State uniform and was happy with his team’s aggressive play against Long Island.

“It was a lot of fun,” Kirwan said. “I thought we were going around in the first period, doing a good job, just staying on top of them, and we got rewarded for it.”

Despite early success, Kirwan was willing to point out several areas where he can improve on moving forward.

The freshman mentioned continuing to adjust to the college game and producing more chances offensively as things he wants to work on.

“Getting used to playing against bigger, stronger, faster guys,” Kirwan said. “Trying to win those battles and just ultimately get more pucks on net and create more scoring opportunities.”

Despite the win, and echoed appreciation for the play of the underclassmen, the Nittany Lions were not completely satisfied with the first of their two games against Long Island.

“I think it was a great game for freshmen, and even sophomores, to get their feet wet in front of a full crowd in Pegula,” McMenamin said. “I think it's just as good to learn from, and take the win. Glad we got it but [we need] to continue to get better.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Penn State men's hockey to be without forward Ben Copeland for season opener In wake of Penn State preparing for its opening game of the season, there is already an obst…