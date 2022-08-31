Penn State announced its Wear White game.

The blue and white will take on Notre Dame for this year’s contest on Jan. 21, 2023, after beating Wisconsin last season with the same theme.

‼️ ATTENTION FANS ‼️📅 Saturday, January 21 vs. Notre Dame ☘️What to expect:🔘 An Avalanche of Sound 🏔️🔊🔘 Whiteout Conditions ❄️🔘 Loud Noises 🚨🔘 No Luck for the Irish 🍀#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/2AnCHwZZtb — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) August 31, 2022

During the 2021-22 season, the Fighting Irish went 28-12, beating Penn State all four times the two teams met. The Nittany Lions will look for redemption, when they face off with the Irish at Pegula Ice Arena.

The squad will celebrate Senior Day during its last home on Feb. 25, 2023, against Wisconsin. The blue and white won three of its four games against the Badgers last year.

