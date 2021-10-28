Penn State men's hockey vs Notre Dame, teddy bears

Teddy bears lie on the ice during the teddy bear toss during the second intermission of the men’s hockey game against Notre Dame at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.

 Jonah Rosen

Though the season may still be young, it's never too early to be prepared for the numerous activities revolving around Penn State’s hockey team.

On Dec. 4, the Nittany Lions will host their Teddy Bear Toss Game against Big Ten opponent Michigan State.

The annual event will take place, as always, at Pegula Ice Arena in support of THON.

Each bear thrown will be collected and donated to childhood cancer patients and the underprivileged.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Nate Lather is a men's hockey reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.