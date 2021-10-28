Though the season may still be young, it's never too early to be prepared for the numerous activities revolving around Penn State’s hockey team.

On Dec. 4, the Nittany Lions will host their Teddy Bear Toss Game against Big Ten opponent Michigan State.

The annual event will take place, as always, at Pegula Ice Arena in support of THON.

Each bear thrown will be collected and donated to childhood cancer patients and the underprivileged.

Penn State men's and women's hockey announce start times for remainder of schedules Penn State set its times for the rest of the hockey events at the Pegula Ice Arena.