A pair of midseason matchups have been announced for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions will ring in the new year with matchups against Maine on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 at Pegula Ice Arena. Penn State finished with a 10-12 record in the 2020-21 season.

The Black Bears are coming off of a season that saw them go 3-11-2, and they will be led by first-year head coach Ben Barr in 2021.

Barr is the fifth head coach in team in history and had served as an associate head coach at Massachusetts since 2016.

