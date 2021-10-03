In wake of Penn State preparing for its opening game of the season, there is already an obstacles for the squad.

Ben Copeland, who played his first three years collegiately at Colorado College and transferred to Penn State during the offseason, announced that he is ineligible to participate against Long Island via Twitter.

Though Copeland will not play on Sunday, he hopes to be ready to suit up for the blue and white in the near future.

