Penn State strayed from its winning ways Friday night, falling in its first conference game of the season to Ohio State.

The blue and white moved to 6-2 on the season with a 5-2 loss at the hands of the Buckeyes in Columbus.

It took over eight minutes for Penn State to register its first shot on goal but the Nittany Lions were able to jump out to a 1-0 lead in the first period.

Junior forward Kevin Wall continued his superb season, scoring his seventh goal of the season to open the scoring.

Not to be overlooked, though, was the major assist on Wall’s goal, a high-IQ pass from senior forward Ben Copeland.

Penn State dominated in shots and possession for most of the second but it was Ohio State that took over in the last four minutes of the period.

Scarlet and grey junior forward Kamil Sadlocha gathered two goals in three-and-a-half minutes to give his team a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes.

Ohio State pulled away in the third period, scoring three goals in under six minutes to take a 5-1 game.

Junior forward Connor MacEachern got one back for the blue and white in the third, cutting the deficit to three with his fifth goal of the year.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s conference-opening loss to Ohio State.

Duo continues to contribute

The blue and white’s top stat leaders continued their reign Friday.

Wall collected his team-high seventh goal, while Copeland took sole possession of the top of the assist column, gathering his fifth of the year.

Wall also leads Penn State in points, as he’s racked up nine on the campaign.

The linemates are likely Penn State’s most consistent line, with both players tallying at least one point in four straight games.

Penn State cleans up penalties

For the first time all season, the Nittany Lions were able to considerably limit their trips to the penalty box.

Through two periods Penn State did not commit a single penalty against the Buckeyes.

The Nittany Lions only ended up in the box twice on the night, with freshman forward Ben Schoen being the culprit both times.

The blue and white was able to kill one of the two penalties it gave up Friday night.

Ohio State pulls away

After giving up the game-tying goal in the second period, Penn State was never able to recover.

The Nittany Lions gave up five straight goals before finally getting back on the board thanks to MacEachern’s tally.

Each of Ohio State’s five goals came within one 10-minute period of game time.

The blue and white looked firmly in control of the matchup until conceding, but quickly lost all momentum once it did.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE